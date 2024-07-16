I've been upgrading my gaming desk every Prime Day for years - these are the five gadgets I'm buying today

I love finding new ways to upgrade my desk setup. I'm on what I affectionately call 'Desk v6.1' right now, having started with a tiny (but cheap) Ikea job, a simple laptop, and a super budget Logitech keyboard. Each desk iteration has added new elements to the system (or removed ridiculous purchases that have me questioning myself even today - I'm looking at you double monitor-shelf). Strangely, each new desk setup seems to coincide with Prime Day, when Amazon is slashing prices on everything from cheap USB coffee mug warmers to full RGB kits. This year's Prime Day gaming deals hit the shelves just this morning, so there's plenty to choose from. Here's what I'm buying for Desk v6.2.

A quick word about cable management

Running a gaming PC, monitor, speakers, charging cables, lights, stream controllers, and everything else that sits on top of your desk can create a spider-web of wires. Before we dive into the big gadgets, then, it's worth making sure you've got your cable management right. I'd recommend grabbing a few clips (they're great for keeping wires trained to desk legs or the underside of your surface) as well as a runner tray and some hard-wearing adhesive tape. That last one will enable you to keep your extension cord stuck underneath the desk itself, making for a far cleaner look overall. You'll find today's best deals on the above just below.

1. A monitor arm

A monitor stand can elevate your screen and provide you will extra space underneath, but I prefer a free-floating monitor arm. It's what you'll see in all those 'desk setup' YouTube videos that I know we all watch. I've gone for a fully retractable, gas spring arm that can move my Samsung Odyssey G5 in pretty much any direction. It means I'll be able to get rid of the frankly obnoxiously wide stand that comes with the panel itself, and free up plenty of space towards the back of my setup.

You'll need to make sure you're picking up a model that will fit your screen size first and foremost. After that, I'd recommend opting for a clamp rather than something that sits separately on the desk, and making sure that the actual pole is small enough to fit between the setup and the wall behind.

Suptek gas spring monitor arm | $28.99 $19.49 at Amazon

Save $9.50 - This Suptek monitor arm is down to $19.49 for Prime Day, and offers a gas spring arm and full motion in its placement. This particular model will suit monitors running from 17- to 27-inches and allows for a clamp installation as well. UK: £30.11 £17.36 at Amazon

2. A desk pad

(Image credit: Future)

A desk pad not only protects the surface of your desk day to day but also makes mouse movements feel far smoother and gives everything a softer look. I've been using the Corsair MM700 RGB Extended for some time now, and it's looking a little rough around the edges. Still, this wide-length RGB-enabled mouse pad has seen me through years and it's still fully functional. I'll be picking up the same one again once things finally give out.

Corsair MM700 RGB extended | $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - The Corsair MM700 RGB Extended has seen me through years, providing a fairly deep cushion and a soft, smooth tracking surface. You'll find it available for $5 off at Amazon right now, down to $29.99. If you don't need RGB, though, I'd also recommend the SteelSeries QcK XXL at $14.99 (was $29.99). UK: £58.99 at Amazon

3. RGB!

(Image credit: Future)

This one's down to personal taste, but RGB is used in so many gaming peripherals for a reason; it's versatile, flashy, and looks pretty sweet when configured right. Whether you're going all-out on a multi-colored light show or, like me, you like to pick a tone and keep everything aligned (cyan in my setup, if you're interested), RGB lighting can elevate your setup in a number of ways. Strip lights are dead, though. Those cheap LEDs stuck onto flimsy pieces of tape are being ripped out of my nook once and for all this Prime Day. Instead, I'm opting for a set of light bars that can keep the same vibes going, but sit far more innocuously around the desk.

Govee smart LED light bars | $49.99 $37.49 at Amazon

Save $12 - Govee's smart LED light bars are 25% off this Prime Day, and I've had my eye on them for a while. Each bar offers a full spectrum of colors and modes, and can be configured with Alexa for a more streamlined experience as well. UK: £59.99 £46.99 at Amazon



4. A monitor light bar

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

A monitor light bar sits - you guessed it - on top of your monitor to add extra light around those harsh LEDs. It bleeds onto your work surface to keep you from straining your eyes, and keeps everything far more comfortable overall. Or so I've been told. Everyone who has a light bar like this has told me to get in on the deal, so Prime Day might be my chance.

I'm working with a curved display, though, which can complicate things. Light bars for panels like this do come at a premium, so I'm sitting in wait a little longer. If you have a flat monitor, I'd opt for Xiaomi's model.

Xiaomi Mi monitor light bar | $74.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Xiaomi's monitor light bar is one of the best in the business, and it's just at a record-low price for Prime Day. You're saving $25 here, and picking up a powerful beam with a 2.4GHz wireless remote control for easy adjustments as well. UK alternative: £45 £31 at Amazon



5. A stream controller

(Image credit: Future/Alex Berry)

Now, I don't stream. But I do use the Moutain DisplayPad as a productivity tool and I love it. I've noticed it's started using up a considerable amount of system resources recently, though, and it doesn't quite have the number of plugins and compatibility features as the Elgato Stream Deck. I was going to pull the trigger on the older model a couple of years ago, and then the Mk 2 appeared, then I had to wait for it to drop its price. Amazon's come through for Prime Day, with a pretty solid discount however.

I use macropads like this for launching programs, switching between windows, viewing system performance, and more - so whether you're streaming or not it's an excellent addition to your desk setup.

Elgato Stream Deck Mk 2 | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Elgato Stream Deck Mk 2 has dropped to a record-low $109.99 position for Prime Day. That's impressive considering I've only ever seen this price once before - very briefly last year. UK: £159.99 £114.99 at Amazon



We're also rounding up all the best Prime Day PC deals and the latest Prime Day gaming laptop deals if you're looking for a more substantial upgrade - or check out the Prime Day monitor deals that offer the best value right now.