I'm a physical game girlie and even I want to grab this PS5 Slim digital edition bundle this Black Friday

The PS5 Pro is finally on the shelves and available to anyone with the cash to spare. However, not everyone can lay down $700 / £700 on Sony's latest pixel-pushing machine. That's a lot of cash for a new piece of hardware, no matter how much FOMO you'll likely be feeling if you don't. (Don't worry, I'm right there with you.) The holidays are also right around the corner, and unless you're planning to win parent or partner of the year by gifting a Pro model to a loved one, picking up the pricey bit of kit is a hard thing to justify. That doesn't mean you have to stick with your old launch model PS5 or go without a PS5 at all, as there's always the PS5 Slim model instead.



You can grab the PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) NBA 2K25 bundle for $499 at Walmart during this year's Black Friday event. On its own, the digital model of the console is currently $449.99 on the official PlayStation website. NBA 2K25 also retails for $69.99 from Walmart and other big retailers. With that in mind, this Black Friday PS5 deal means you're getting both the console and a download code to a game for $10 off.



The console has been cheaper, getting as low as $399 at Amazon during June and August of this year. However, it usually stays at its MSRP and rarely budges. With the PS5 Pro finally out and Black Friday kicking off, that could soon change. Already we've seen some early deals with both the disc and digital editions of the console in the UK where they were discounted by 11% and 13% respectively. However, they returned to full price soon after. Black Friday isn't just handy for general discounts, but bundles are a great alternative to enabling you to upgrade your dusty launch model PS5 and save at the same time.

PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) NBA 2K25 Bundle | $499 at Walmart

PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) NBA 2K25 Bundle | $499 at Walmart

Save $10 - Black Friday deals at Walmart have officially taken off and this PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle for under $500 is worth your attention. This deal comes with 2K25 which still retails at its MSRP of $69.99. While a saving of $10 isn't a lot, it's still worth it for a recent release that typically doesn't come cheap.

✅ You don't care about physical games

✅ You want more storage than the original PS5 Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the option to play physical games Price check: PlayStation Direct: $499.99

Should you buy a PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) bundle?

I haven't yet made the upgrade from my old original PS5 to something better, but if I did you can bet I'd be picking up a PS5 Slim.

While I can hear the PS5 Pro calling my name at all times, the differences as outlined by our very own Tabitha Baker in her PS5 Pro review wouldn't be noticeable for my own eyes. Like most, I play my chonky OG PS5 from the comfort of my sofa, and my 55-inch TV is mounted far away on the wall opposite from me. From that far away I'm not going to be able to spot the graphical improvements even in some of my favorite games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales so putting down £700 on a console I already kind of own doesn't make much sense.



Picking up a PS5 Slim bundle, however, sounds more than ideal. I'm itching to get a new PS5 regardless, as one console in a house of two PlayStation fans just doesn't cut it. Ever since Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero released I've barely had a chance in edgewise. But a Slim model just makes the most amount of sense.



If like me, you want the larger storage capacity of the PS5 Pro, the Slim Digital Edition included in this bundle has 1TB. It's not 2TB, but it's better than the 825GB of the original PS5. Plus, the Slim is just as easily upgradable as the rest of the PS5 lineup. You can pick up one of the best PS5 SSDs to match that of the PS5 Pro's storage and still not spend $700 in total.



Most importantly, this bundle comes with NBA 252K. If you were planning to up the game, and a new PS5 regardless, you're already saving $10. While I'm not a fan of sports games unless there's Wii in the name, even I can appreciate that $10 off a game that was just released on September 6 this year and still retails at full price.

