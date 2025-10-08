Hurry — Apple's cheapest iPad is at its lowest price yet, but for just 12 hours (and counting)

I've been covering tech long enough to know that Prime Day iPad deals are some of the most sought-out bargains, and this one's a doozy: the entry-level iPad is currently selling for its lowest-ever price, but only until Amazon's sales end at the end of October 8.

This tablet is the 11th-generation version of the company's basic range, which it markets simply as the 'iPad' (not the Air, Mini or Pro). It released earlier in 2025, and after a hot deal during July's Prime Day brought it to its lowest price yet, it's back in busines today. You can get it for just $279 at Amazon, depending on the configuration you opt for. There are three storage sizes, four colors and two connectivity options for you to pick, and most are discounted, some by up to 20%.

iPad 11th generation (128GB) | $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Apple's new-for-2025 iPad dropped to $279.99 in the year's first Prime Day and now it's back, with this low price not having been beaten. Buy it if:

✅ You don't need much storage

✅ You'll only connect via Wi-Fi



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're a power-user UK: £329 £284 at Amazon

I'd recommend that base version of the iPad if you don't need much storage; 128GB isn't even much on smartphones these days, but now that many people rely on cloud storage, you might not need any more.

People who are coming to this because they're looking for the best gaming tablet, however, might want more storage space to fit more games. Thankfully, Apple delivers, with 256GB and 512GB options also on sale:

iPad 11th generation (512GB) | $649.99 $579.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - You're paying $300 more for extra storage on this model, but the amount of money you're saving is unchanged. It's worth pointing out that this model has been down to $499 in the past, on multiple occasions. Buy it if:

✅ You need lots of space

✅ You'll only connect via Wi-Fi



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're on a budget UK: £629 £560 at Amazon

There's another kind of iPad to consider, and again it's on offer, but I wouldn't recommend it to everyone. It's more for power-users.

A pricier version of the standard iPad offers you cellular connectivity on top of Wi-Fi, so you can access the internet even when you've not got a nearby Wi-Fi connection (though you'll need to get a contract for the cell service for it).

Each storage variant of the iPad has a Wi-Fi + Cellular model that's about $10 pricier, and they're all discounted too.

Should you buy the iPad 11th-gen?

As Apple's lowest-cost iPad, this model is generally the most popular for people who want a new tablet, and that's not even counting Prime Day iPad deals which make them more affordable.

Thanks to their enviable amount of processing power, good-looking screens and access to Apple Arcade, all of Apple's iPads are popular gaming tablets. They're equally popular for entertainment, creativity and work, so I'd recommend them most for people looking for a jack-of-all-trades tablet.

If you want a tablet that's bigger, more powerful or has more features, you'll find other iPads discounted in the Prime Day sales, though not by as much.

One thing to consider: all Prime Day sales end at midnight on October 8 in your local time zone. That means you've got about 12 hours left to make your decision, depending on where you live, so you'll need to hurry up a bit.

