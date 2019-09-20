Apple Arcade games: Here are all the games that have been confirmed so far

At the September 10 Apple Event, we got more details about Apple Arcade then ever before. We now know it's dropping September 19 and will only cost $4.99 a month. Apple Arcade will also be able to be shared among family members. It will let subscribers play over 100 exclusive games from a selection of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV titles as often as they'd like. It will also include game trailers, and editorial content like game guides and sneak peeks.

So far we know that the Apple Arcade will not be a streaming service - instead you'll be able to download games via the App Store and play them without a high-speed internet connection. The full list of available games has yet to be released, but studios like Lego and Bossa are creating titles specifically for the Arcade, so we're sure to see more games added in the coming months.

At the Apple Event, we got previews for Frogger in Toy Town, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and the newly-announced Shin Sekai: Into the Depths, a Capcom title that's set in an underwater world. All three games were demoed on an iPad.

And while we don't have the entire list, we do have 32 confirmed titles heading to Apple Arcade later this year. Here's the list:

A Fold Apart

Agent Intercept

Assemble With Care

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Ballistic Baseball

Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner

Beyond Blue

Beyond a Steel Sky

Big Time Sports

Bleak Sword

Box Project

Card of Darkness

Cat Quest II

Cardpocalypse

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Cricket Through the Ages

Dead End Job

Decoherence

Dear Reader

Dodo Peak

Don't Bug Me

Doomsday Vault

Down in Bermuda

Dread Nautical

Earth Night

Enter the Construct

Exit the Gungeon

Explottens

Fantasian

Frogger in Toy Town

Grindstone

Hexaflip

Hitchhiker

Hot Lava

InMost

Jenny LeClue

King's League II

Kings of the Castle

Lego Arthouse

Lego Brawls

Lifelike

Lifeslide

Little Orpheus

Manifold Garden

Mini Motorways

Mr Turtle

Monomals

Mosaic

Murder Mystery Machine

Mutazione

Neo Cab

Nightmare Farm

No Way Home

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Operator 41

Outlanders

Over the Alps

Overland

Pac-Man Party Role

Patterned

Possessions

Pilgrims

Pinball Wizard

Projection: First Light

Proxi

Punch Planet

Rayman Mini

RedOut: Space Assault

Red Reign

Repair

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Shin Sekai: Into the Depths

Shock Rods

Skate City

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sonic Racing

Spaceland

Speed Demons

Spek

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Spyder

Stellar Commanders

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Stranded Sails

Super Impossible Road

Tangle Tower

Tint

The Artful Escape

The Enchanted World

The Get Out Kids

The Bradwell Conspiracy

The Pathless

Towaga: Among Shadows

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Various Daylife

Way of the Turtle

What the Golf?

Where Cards Fall

Winding Worlds

Word Laces

Yaga

There are also whispers that No Man's Sky could be available on the Apple Arcade, which sprung up after a Twitter user noticed that an advertisement for the service featured the game's title and imagery sprawled across an Apple TV that was meant to be using the Apple Arcade. Expect to hear some big announcements about upcoming titles in the months leading up the Apple Arcade's September 19 launch.