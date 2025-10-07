These Game Buds are a more permanent feature of my ears than my piercings, and now they're super cheap this Prime Day

The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds are my go-to alternative for days when I don't want a heavy headset on my head, but they can be awkward to recommend due to their high price.



Thanks to today's Prime Day gaming deals, Amazon has dropped a huge 36% discount on the earbuds, making them more accessible than ever before. Instead of their pricey $199.99 MSRP, they're now just $127.99 at Amazon, a price that feels more than justifiable for these comfortable buds, packed with everything from tap controls, ANC, and wireless charging to boot.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Coming from a professional music background, it was always hammered home to me how having a little buds that close to your eardrums was a big no-no, and so my nerdom for headsets grew instead. However, I'm sorry to say music lecturers, that I use my Game Buds pretty much every day, and I wholly recommend them to others, especially while they're just $127.99 at Amazon.

The 6mm Neodymium audio drivers of the buds don't pack as big a punch as the sound from the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset, but they still sound remarkably great despite their small size. However, it's the sheer convenience of the buds that is why I use them every day, whether that's for gaming or just catching up with some YouTube videos on my iPad.

You can hook the Game Buds up to your PS5, Xbox Series X/S (via the Xbox version) Switch, Switch 2, or the Steam Deck via Bluetooth or its slimline 2.4GHz wireless dongle. If you're a fan of snuggling up in bed with a handheld like I am, they're a godsend, as there's no pain from a large headset digging into your head to be found. Even just last night, I was lying on my side playing Super Mario Galaxy on the Switch 2 with my limited-edition Glorange Game Buds nestled in my ears, and was having a very comfy time.

(Image credit: Future)

The buds are equipped with ANC, a feature you won't commonly find on headsets priced between $1279.99 to $199.99. Popping ANC on is as easy as pressing the side of the left bud, and makes it easier to get immersed in your gaming or YouTube video essays.

Talking of YouTube, I'm addicted to using these buds for watching shows. There are sensors in the buds, so when you place them out of your ears, YouTube videos will automatically pause. It's not the fanciest feature out there, but not having to physically tap my iPad screen to pause the latest Game Grumps video is a treat and saves so much time. It can sometimes pause if you move abruptly, so it's not perfect, but I still rely on it pretty much every night.

The cool thing about these buds too, is that if you grab the Xbox Series X/S version, it'll be compatible with most gaming platforms you can throw its way. SteelSeries also added support for the Switch 2 a few months ago, so it's compatibility grows by the day.

