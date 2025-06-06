The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds are Switch 2 compatible and now I'm more obsessed with them than ever

The second I finally got my hands on the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds, I became a gaming earbuds convert. I like to get the majority of my handheld gaming done in bed, and their discreet and compact size has allowed me to get all comfortable and cozy when playing my original Switch.



With one of the best gaming earbuds at my side, I don't have to deal with the fear of a bulky headset digging into the sides of my head in bed. Sure, it's not unheard of for me to pick up one of the best gaming headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless if I'm playing a big new game release and want to get a bit more oomph than the Game Buds' 6mm neodymium audio drivers can provide. Yet the $199.99 / £159.99 gaming earbuds are far more convenient not just for their small size, but as their Qi wireless compatibility has meant I can charge them via the charger I already use for my Android-based smartphone at my bedside.

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has arrived, my night-time handheld gaming routine has been shaken up a notch. But the good news is, not only is the Switch successor compatible with the gaming earbuds, but both the Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz wireless connectivity work a treat. I was already pretty smitten with SteelSeries' first foray into the world of buds, but the Switch 2's release has just made me even more smitten than ever before.

I've only had the Switch 2 for one night, but that was enough to be reminded of why the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds are my go-to bit of audio tech when it comes to handhelds - and just about every console when a headset isn't up for the task. Driving through the lush and vivid world of the new Mario Kart World as my girl Princess Peach felt almost cathartic as I was comfy under the covers, and even better once I had popped the wireless dongle onthe handheld's top USB-C port.

Immediately, there were zero compatibility issues, and the moment I switched to 2.4GHz mode, the smooth jazz OST from the new kart racer sounded stunning through the little buds. For the time being, it is a little too quiet for my liking, even with the handheld's built-in volume restriction settings toggled off. However, I suspect this will be remedied once the inevitable future firmware updates for the Arctis Game Buds roll out, as is usually the case with audio gaming tech when there's a new console afoot.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Arctis Game Buds are still legendary

However, where the Game Buds shined the most was when I switched things up to the new Nintendo Switch Online GameCube game library. As a Legend of Zelda die-hard fan, I immediately wanted to see how the score of Legend of Zelda Wind Waker sounded through the earbuds, and I was not disappointed.

Again, things were a bit on the quiet side, but the second the intro started rolling, I had goosebumps from the sound the little buds could muster. I fully intended to spend the upcoming weekend playing an unholy amount of hours in Mario Kart World, but the fact that I can now play Wind Waker in bed, and get extra immersed with thanks to the game buds active noise canceling feature means I'll likely re-play through the Zelda classic for the 100th time instead.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

It's not just the Nintendo Switch 2 that pairs with the SteelSeries' signature buds. If you still haven't picked up the new handheld or want to wait a while, you can use them alongside your gaming PC, PS5, Xbox Series X (if you get the Xbox version), Steam Deck, and the original Switch, too. I managed to sneak in some time with the new Deltarune chapters on the PS5, and the buds' wireless dongle easily connected to the USB-C port at the front-facing side of my Sony console and made Toby Fox's brand new tunes sound sublime.

Just don't expect the kind of eardrum-bursting sound quality as the brand's Arctis Nova headset range. Or even a similar sound to that of the best wireless headsets like the Astro A50 X- as I said before, there are only 6mm audio drivers powering these little buds. But rather than offering up the best possible sound quality out there, the Arctis Game Buds combine a huge range of high-end features into one super convenient package - which is why they now never leave my side.

The Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility means I have all the more reason to ensure I take them wherever my new handheld goes. I just hope SteelSeries starts to roll out Switch 2 game audio presets as part of its Arctis app, and gives the volume some tweaking, to ensure their new rightful place in my new Switch 2 gaming setup.

