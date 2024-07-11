The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless just hit a new record-low price - and it's on my favorite colorway

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has been my go-to for years, but if I was in love with the original black model I'm head over heels for the newer white version. The latest release only hit the shelves in May, offering an all-white plastic frame and silver headband/cup panels. However, it's already shed its price tag a couple of times in the past - and Amazon's upped the ante today.

You'll find the Xbox version (that's important, it's typically only the PlayStation model that sees these kinds of discounts) available for $274 at Amazon (was $349.99) right now. That's a new record-low price by $5, and a rare discount to boot - I've only seen this version on sale a couple of times this year so far. The black model has been down this low in the past, but only a couple of times - and it was only ever cheaper for a very brief day at launch back in 2022. In general, these cups will set you back between $280 and $300 when they do take a price plunge.

In fact, this is the kind of sales price I tend to spot on the more limited PC / PlayStation model, with the more widely compatible Xbox version sticking closer to its launch rate. If you play across a range of different platforms, though, today's your lucky day.

All of this comes a week ahead of official Prime Day gaming deals, but I'm not expecting too many further discounts on this device. It's the best gaming headset on the market right now, in a luxury configuration and a brand-new colorway. At best, we could see an extra $4 off the final cost - but this discount is also just as likely to run off the shelves before Amazon's summer sale even begins. These kinds of savings typically only last a few days at a time.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox, PC, PS5) | $349.99 $274 at Amazon

Save $75 - Amazon has once again dropped the price of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but this time you'll find a record-low rate on the latest model released. Today's offer kicks that price down to $274 - impressive considering we've only ever seen this model at $279 in the past, and only a couple of times this year. Buy it if: ✅ You play across multiple devices

✅ You don't want to plug in to charge

✅ You like open-world environments Don't buy it if: ❌ You only stick to one platform Price check: Best Buy: $342.99 | Walmart: $329.95



Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

If you're looking to invest in a high-end wireless gaming headset that can go the distance across a range of different platforms, I wouldn't be looking anywhere else right now. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the best in the business with a gorgeously rich soundstage, comfortable form factor, active noise cancellation, handy hot-swappable battery features, and a dedicated EQ hub for easy console tweaks as well. That's far more than you'll find in pretty much every other gaming headset on the market right now, and today's sale price means it doesn't top the price charts either.

There are only two scenarios I would find myself warning others off the Nova Pro; if you mostly play on PC but still have a PS5 or Xbox in the same setup, or if you only play on one platform.

In the case of the former, those with the budget should also be considering the Astro A50 X. That's a heavy-hitter, with a whopping $379.99 price tag (Amazon) that hasn't moved an inch since its release earlier this year. However, if you're looking to splash some cash its HDMI KVM switching features, boosted graphene drivers, and handy charging dock make for compelling extras - especially if you're constantly switching between consoles and PC. This is where I point big spenders who need the best multiplatform headset on the market.

If you're on the other end of that spectrum and only stick to one platform, then it might be worth going a little cheaper. If you don't need the multi-connection hub features then there's no point in paying for them, and more budget-friendly options like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless can even boast their own unique console tricks. This is the newest SteelSeries headset, retailing at $129 (Amazon). While it doesn't quite have the audio chops to take on the Pro, it does feature the same drivers as the Nova 7 (a more expensive but older release) and also impresses with its dedicated EQ preset app. That's not something you see in PS5 / Xbox headsets too often, which is why it's currently my favorite option for console players.

