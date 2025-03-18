Razer's iconic wireless headset has never looked better in pink thanks to a rare discount

There's no shortage of gaming headsets that still pack in the features for those on a tight budget. If you're desperate for Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and don't want to skimp out on the great audio quality, and clear-sounding microphone, you're spoilt for choice.

Finding a budget-friendly headset that would match most cute and cozy gaming setups, on the other hand, isn't as straightforward. Luckily, the Quartz Pink Razer Barracuda X is just $69 at Amazon right now, saving you over $30 off its MSRP of $99.99. This headset not only looks the part with its pretty pink colorway, but as one of the best gaming headsets it doesn't skimp out on the features either.



At full price, this cute pair of cups is already a bargain. It sports Razer's iconic sounding 40mm Triforce audio drivers, clear-sounding Hyperclear detachable mic, and multiple wireless options, all for under $100. Now it's a full $30 cheaper than that $99.99 MSRP - a rate I've seen a few times in the last couple of years, but almost never recently. It was hard to find the Razer Barracuda X for less than $79.99 even over Black Friday, so today's return to form is very much appreciated. It has been $10 cheaper in the past, but only once - for a very brief moment back in December last year. I'm still counting this as a win considering it's been tough to find for under $80 this year so far.

Razer Barracuda X (Quartz Pink) | $99.99 $69 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Quartz Pink version of the Razer Barracuda X is still $10 away from its lowest ever price. But grabbing one of the best gaming headsets with Bluetooth and 2.4GH wireless connectivity, and Razer's iconic Triforce 40mm audio drivers all for under $70 is a bargain worth celebrating - especially as I've only spotted the pink Barracuda X for cheaper last December.



Buy it if: ✅ You play the PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and mobile

✅ You love pink and cozy gaming accessories

✅ You prefer having a detachable mic Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the RGBs of the X Chroma model

❌ Up to 50 hours of battery life doesn't do the job Price check: Best Buy: $72.99



UK: £86.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Quartz Pink Razer Barracuda X gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future)

Last year, the Razer launched the Razer Barracuda X Chroma which introduced customizable RGB lighting to the Barracuda X lineup. This was the next step in Razer's ongoing steps to upgrade the iconic headset lineup, but its flashy new makeover came at a price. Sometimes though, all you need is a refreshing colorway, especially if it keeps prices low, which is where the quartz pink Razer Barracuda X headset comes in.



While it's not decked in multiple zones of rainbow lighting, the Razer Barracuda X is the best Nintendo Switch headset cash can buy. The budget headset can connect to your Switch, or even your PS4, PS5, Steam Deck, and more via its Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connection options - so if you're a multi-platform player, this is one for you. Budget headsets with these wireless options aren't exactly rare, but they are difficult to find in a high-quality package like this.



Not only can you hook this headset up to multiple consoles, but it also sports Razer's 40mm Triforce audio drivers. If you've never had the pleasure of hearing them in action, our hardware's own Tabitha Baker explains in her Razer Barracuda X review that she was " impressed by the balance and power" behind these cups. For under $100 (and now, even better, just $69), this headset produces a "surprisingly sophisticated soundscape" and makes everything from Super Mario Galaxy to Doom Eternal sound the party with its "punchy bass, delicate mid-range, and detailed treble".



Not only does it sound great, but you can sound great using it. Its detachable Hyperclear microphone will make you sound clear and precise, whether you're chatting directly through your favorite games, or through Discord. Budget headsets tend to have low-quality mics, so this is just another cherry on top of the great headset cake.



Alternatively, you could grab the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, if money is no option and you strive for a longer battery life, and want to put the brand's mighty 50mm audio drivers to the test. That being said, if you want Bluetooth, 2.4GHz connectivity, up to 50 hours battery life, a high-quality detachable mic, and great audio quality all in one cheap package, picking up the Razer Barracuda X is a no-brainer. Its charming, pink colorway is just an added bonus.

Our guide to the best Razer headsets is bursting with alternatives if a pink pair of cups just isn't your thing. We've also gathered all the best Xbox Series X headsets and the best PS5 headsets in one place if you're looking for something for your Xbox and Sony consoles instead.