Beyerdynamic just added two new headsets to its MMX lineup, and I'm so glad they're wireless

The Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro is down to $279.99 at Amazon right now, and its wired connection means you can experience its STELLAR.45 audio drivers whether you prefer to play the PC, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch.

I come from a music background (music degree, classically trained, and all that jazz), and so having an audiophile-level sound through my gaming headsets is something I constantly strive for.

That often means being at the mercy of wires, like the existing line-up of Beyerdynamic headsets, but a reveal at Gamescom has changed all that, as there's two new wireless MMX series headsets on the way.

The iconic German audio brand Beyerdynamic has announced two new pairs of cups at this year's event, the MMX 150 wireless and the MMX 230 wireless, set to launch in Q4 of this year. These new wireless headsets are designed to bring forth a crystal-clear sound, outstanding "speech intelligently" (so good mic quality), alongside uncompromising performance, and unlike the previous MMX 150 and 230 headsets, don't rely on a wired connection - sign me up.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

The first of the two headsets to be unveiled, the MMX 150, was developed "for focused gaming sessions," but Beyerdynamic states that it's equally ideal for listening to music and watching streaming TV and movie apps.

The £149.99 / €179.99 headset features 40mm premium dynamic audio drivers and "precise spatial reproduction", so basically spatial audio support, and has a low-latency 30-millisecond connection when used alongside its new accompanying 2.4GHz wireless dongle. The headset can also be hooked up wirelessly via Bluetooth and provides a battery life of up to 50 hours.

When it comes to the microphone, the MMX 150 is equipped with a META VOICE mic, with a 20 - 20,000Hz frequency range, and sidetone so you can hear how your voice sounds in real time - something I hate using a gaming headset without.

The MMX 230, on the other hand, is the pricier headset of the two, and the first of its kind to come decked out with a replaceable battery. The earcup of the £229.99 / €249 headset can be opened up and swapped out with a recharged battery, similar to that of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless currently on the market. This equips the headset with up to 60 hours long battery life, along with its long list of features including ANC, Bluetooth wireless support, and replaceable velour ear pads for extra comfort.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

If either of these new wireless headsets intrigues you, I do have a bit of bad news - there's no mention of when we could expect the MMX 150 wireless or the MMX 230 wireless to launch in the US.

Beyerdynamic instead shares that both headsets will launch in Q4 2024 via the official Beyerdynamic website, on Amazon, and at other retailers for £149.99 / €179.99 and £229.99 / €249 respectively, no US pricing included. Hopefully, it won't take too long for these to become available across the pond.

If you're lucky enough to be at Gamescom 2025, you can catch a glimpse of the MMX 150 headset in Hall 8. Meanwhile, the MMX 230 will be shown off at a later preview exhibition.

