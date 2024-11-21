The Steam Deck OLED wins the Best Gaming Hardware category at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024

The Steam Deck OLED has won the Best Gaming Hardware award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

Launching right at the end of last year (after the cutoff for the 2023 awards, hence its inclusion in the 2024 nominations), the Steam Deck OLED was an upgrade over a base model that was already an excellent piece of hardware. In fact, the base OLED, which launched in 2022, was so good that it claimed its own prize in that year, so it's only fitting that its upgraded model should follow suit a couple of years later.

In our Steam Deck OLED review, we said that it was "without a doubt the definitive version of Valve's handheld gaming PC," with plenty of small changes that elevate the device in addition to its impressive new display.

While the Steam Deck OLED has claimed the prize, it did so against a close-fought field that included the Backbone One (2nd Gen) mobile controller, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE monitor, the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller, and the super-powered Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super.

But if you thought 2024 was a stacked year, 2025 could be even bigger. With Nvidia likely looking to roll out its next generation of graphics cards and expectations of a new Nintendo console higher than ever, this could prove to be an even more competitive category next year.

Keep an eye out once the awards have wrapped up for our list of all the winners at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024.