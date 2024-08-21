The fact you can buy Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver for the Super Pocket but not on Steam is why I adore the retro handheld

I absolutely adore The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, so when I heard the Gothic action-adventure romp was coming to one of my favorite portable retro consoles, I almost threw a weird PS1-themed party. The odd thing is that if you don’t already own a copy, picking up one for your Super Pocket is one of the only ways to acquire it in 2024, which hammers home the preservation benefits tied to Evercade systems.

Of course, if you’ve still got a bunch of the best retro consoles lying around, like the Sega Dreamcast or OG PlayStation, then picking up The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver secondhand is still very much an option. However, if you’re aiming to enjoy the Vampiric Shakespearian adventure on a gaming handheld, your options are sadly limited. That’s where the Super Pocket comes into play, as thanks to its new Giga carts, we’re starting to see physical versions of cult classics re-emerge on the scene.

Before the PC port of Soul Reaver’s removal from Steam back in 2021, I’d have recommended making your way through the Macabre land of Nosgoth on the Steam Deck OLED. A few quirks aside, the game works wonderfully on Valve’s portable PC, but Crystal Dynamics is allegedly still working on “updates.” You could wait for all those publisher shenanigans to blow over, or for a remake to finally arrive, but I’d honestly rather pick up a $50 handheld that can run it and fit inside my jeans pocket.

A pocket-sized preservationist

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I’m forever telling friends and family to consider picking up a Super Pocket, and I’ve got even more reasons to recommend it now that it further aids preservation. Yes, every Evercade console technically comes with the same benefits, as all of Blaze’s consoles and handhelds are the same cartridge ecosystem. But, price and ease of use are two things I think are vital when it comes to general appeal, and the portable is more likely to draw back old and new gamers alike.

It’s easy to take digital access to classic capers for granted, and The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is a perfect case and point. Like it or not, publishers can decide to remove games from storefronts anytime they like, which could ultimately stop you from enjoying older outings. Let’s be real, a majority of you out there aren’t going to rush out and buy an old system just to play one game, not to mention retro gaming in itself can cost silly money.

It’s for that reason that I consider the Super Pocket to be a heroic handheld for preservation and an approachable way to revisit classics. Put it this way – if you’re going about your day and all of a sudden get an itch to replay Soul Reaver or even Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen (yes, that’s also on the same Evercade cart), you’ll be able to pick up the Game Boy-shaped console and the game for well under $100.

Picking up a PS1 and a copy of Soul Reaver is going to work out at around the same price or more as a Super Pocket and the Legacy of Kain collection. There are absolutely going to be a few of you out there who’d rather own an authentic old system, but in terms of properly preserving easy access for the long term, it’s not the best decision.

Will it bring more nostalgic satisfaction? Absolutely, but keeping things authentic comes with potential complications like the aging hardware within old systems deteriorating and issues on the connectivity front. That latter caveat could be a massive pain if you’ve got a shiny new gaming TV, as most modern screens lack traditional analog inputs like composite. Sure, you can bridge the gap with upscalers and other add-ons, but you’ll be ultimately adding to the total cost of your setup.

Portable console convenience

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

As a retro gaming enthusiast, I have various ways to play the oldies. Yet, I still find myself reaching for the Super Pocket whenever I need a quick fix. Even when using retro consoles in 2024, it’s hard to replicate the ‘90s convenience of jamming a cartridge into a box and diving straight into a game, in part due to the hardware complications mentioned above. However, that’s exactly what Blaze’s tiny console provides, all without requiring software updates, downloads, or any performance settings shenanigans.

There’s a strong case to be made for simply emulating games like Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver on devices like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus, and I can certainly see why it’d be appealing if you own the original game. In a perfect world, we’d all just be using emulators to play these games on whatever device we like, but the end results can be unpredictable and require some manual settings intervention.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve got limited time as an adult, and having to mess around in menus can sometimes put me off diving into a game. Again, it all comes back around to the instant convenience of cartridges, as since Evercade carts have tailored emulators included alongside their respective games, there’s no need to touch any dials. Everything should just work just like it would have on an original system, ensuring that there are no roadblocks to your nostalgic trip.

Are there numerous ways to replay ‘90s games like The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver? Without a doubt, but that won’t stop me from recommending the Super Pocket to players who want a no-nonsense experience.

FIY: The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Evercade collection will be available to pre-order on August 30, 2024, and it’ll officially arrive on shelves this September.

