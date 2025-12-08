Like some sort of handheld necromancer, this modder just transformed the Wii U Gamepad into a Switch Lite, and I both love and hate it

I am a certified Wii U enjoyer, but I'm not remotely sad about the Wii U gamepad being dead and buried. So, when I happened upon a handheld modder's project that resurrects the cursed controller using a Switch Lite, it's safe to say I was equally horrified and fascinated.

Created by KOUZEX, the modder shows off their "Ultimate Switch U" console while detailing the process. As you can imagine, there's more to this project than shoving the Switch into a Wii U Gamepad shell, even if we are talking about the Lite version, as the YouTuber actually completely integrated the handheld's hardware with the controller's original buttons.

My own beef with the Wii U Gamepad side, this DIY switch has all the makings of something that could rival the best gaming handhelds. I'm personally not a fan of the layout, but I love the idea of a Nintendo handheld with full-size thumbsticks, not to mention the modder adds enhancements like Taki Udon's OLED display and a modchip (specifically the Raspberry Pi RP2040-based PicoFly).

These projects almost always involve an extreme amount of soldering and plenty of circuit board chopping. That is to say that this isn't a mod for the faint-hearted, but the end result is a handheld that runs everything your Nintendo Switch can, but boasts the same ergonomics as the Wii U pad. It's naturally going to feel nicer in the hands than the base Lite model, even if the high-up stick layout drives me bananas.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: KOUZEX) (Image credit: KOUZEX)

It's worth noting that this is very much a first attempt, and KOUZEX says they'll share a part 2 where they address issues like cart slot access and internal temps being five degrees higher than stock. In any case, I'll be following along with this project, even if it do fear it'll do a Frankenstein's monster and start demanding a wife.

