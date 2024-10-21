I use this Steam Deck dock daily, and it's now cheaper than ever

I can't imagine using my Steam Deck without a dock, and the specific model I use just dropped to a new record low. If you asked me before the handheld released if I'd prefer a third-party accessory to Valve's own docking station, I would have gave you the stink eye. However, now that we're three years on from its arrival, I can say without a doubt that this hub reigns supreme.

Over at Amazon right now, the Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station is down to $29.99 from $44.99. That's all thanks to a 33% off limited time deal, one of which knocks the Steam Deck dock to its lowest ever price. Normally, this add-on likes to flirt with offers that bring it down it around $33, so I'm pretty thrilled to see it break past the $30 mark.

Keep in mind that Valve's official dock will set you back $79.99, so even without a price cut, there's a significant gap between the real McCoy and it's rival. Not that Baseus' dock is even the cheapest out there right now, as the Jsaux is down to $23.99 at Amazon. If you're on a really tight budget, that lower spec option is worth considering, but having tested both, I'd still be opting for the former while it's discounted.

Baseus 6-in-1 docking station | $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $ - Now down to its lowest ever price, this Steam Deck dock beats most other 6-in-1 options at its price range. It normally only manages to dip to $33, and this feels like a deal you'd find during Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You want versatility

✅ You need more than 2 USB ports Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather keep things first-party

❌ You need DisplayPort| Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Baseus 6-in-1 dock for Steam Deck?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've tried most Steam Deck docks out there, and the Baseus 6-in-1 docking station is by far my favorite. In truth, I was somewhat surprised at this revelation, as I could have swore I'd prefer the more expensive Valve Steam Deck dock, but there are a few tricks that help give its third-part rival the edge, particularly when it comes to versatility.

For starters, the Baseus 6-in-1 boasts an adjustable cradle that functions like a deck chair (haha, get it?) Being able to pivot the back plate means that you can actually use most of the best gaming handheld options with this docking station, as it's not just designed for the Steam Deck's caboose. Having freedom over angles also comes in handy when using the device's screen alongside a gaming monitor, as it helps keep it viewable.

Another thing worth shouting about is the Baseus 6-in-1's build quality, as despite opting for plastic over metal, it feels respectably premium. There's a bit of a trend going on in the docking station scene in regards to using aluminium, and while I like the weighty nature of metal accessories, it's nice to see an accessory maker go with something different. That also applies to the add-ons design, with thoughtful additions like being able to fold the dock flat and tuck away it's build-in USB-C cable all benefiting its portability.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you'll allow me to play Devil's Advocate, I want to also give you some reasons not to pick up the Baseus 6-in-1. While I consistently use the dock over any alternatives I've reviewed, it is lacking some elements compared to more expensive rivals. For example, the official docking station supports firmware updates direct from Valve when hooked up to the Steam Deck, which helps combat any unexpected compatibility quirks past, present, and future.

Ports are the other thing that springs to mind, as while Baseus includes HDMI, three USB A ports, and ethernet, there are options with more. DisplayPort models are particularly handy for those of you with limited monitor connectivity, and there are even options with integrated M.2 SSD slots. Both will ultimately cost you more, but if these features sound like a game changer, you might be better shopping around.

Those potential cons aside, I genuinely can't think of a better Steam Deck dock for under $30 than the Baseus 6-in-1. If you own Valve's handheld or even something like the Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, I'd recommend picking one up while it's still cheap. I've watched this specific accessory when hunting specifically for Black Friday Steam deck deals, and I can't guarantee it'll join in the price cutting fun this November.

Looking for more seasonal savings? Swing by Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday monitor deals for display discounts. Alternatively, take a peek at Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals if you're looking for handheld consoles.