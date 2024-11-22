I love playing DS games on this handheld, and Black Friday just made it a chunk cheaper

I didn't originally peg the Anbernic RG Cube as a replacement for my Nintendo DS. But, after spending a few weeks using the handheld, it's now my go-to device for emulating retro dual-screen outings. My only usual gripe with the system is that it's a bit pricey, but thanks to Black Friday, it's wearing a more approachable price tag.

At Amazon, the system is down to $173.79 from $206.99. The retailer hasn't typically knocked much off this best gaming handheld contender since its release, so I'm pretty thrilled to see it matching some of my other budget storefronts like Geekbuying. You will need a Prime membership for this offer on the Anbernic RG Cube, though, so make sure to grab a free trial or log in.

It's worth pointing out that the Anbernic RG Cube now has a lower-spec sibling dubbed the RG CubeXX. The other handheld is also down to $75.99 from $94.99, but it's missing things like a touchscreen and uses a custom Linux OS rather than Android. Still a solid option for retro shenanigans with a perfectly square screen, but make sure not to get muddled between models if you want to run DS games.

Anbernic RG Cube | $206.99 $173.79 at Amazon

Save $33.20 - Now available for under $200, Black Friday has convinced Amazon to actually discount Anbernic's square screen handheld. You'll have to use Prime to access the deal, but it's nice to see it going cheaper at the retailer for a change. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play DS games

✅ You're prefer square screens

✅ You need premium controls Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use an ordinary aspect ratio

❌ You want to play PC games Price check: Geekbuying $183.74 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Anbernic RG Cube?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Before I even get to playing DS games on the Anbernic RG Cube, I want to pay tribute to the unconventional handheld. While it's certainly not the first portable console to arrive with hall-effect joysticks, a punchy quad-core APU, and full Android 13 compatibility, it does manage to blend portable PC sensibilities with retro vibes to make something truly special.

Of course, the RG Cube's main draw is its perfectly square screen. Using a 1:1 aspect ratio in a world dominated by widescreen devices might sound weird, but it means you'll be able to run many retro games with a more accurate pixel layout. Yes, plenty of systems technically used 4:3 to suit old CRT TVs, meaning you'll still have unused space on Anbernic's display some of the time. However, you'll be able to play Game Boy games and adventures that are designed with square pixels in mind at full screen, embracing a more authentic look.

Now, let's talk about DS games, as that square screen is reason dual-screen emulation works so well on the handheld. I first realized just how annoying playing the old handheld's games is when reviewing the Ayaneo Flip DS. That powerhouse PC is a natural winner when it comes to 3DS releases due to its beefy specs and its double display clamshell design, but DS screens are stuck in a single box using apps like DeSuMe on Windows 11. Argh.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

That quirk means you'll want to use a singular touchscreen for playing DS games, and the RG Cube's square panel provides more vertical space. the result is a handheld that can squeeze dual screens onto a display without leaving lots of redundant black letterboxing. Sure, you could just stick the same emulation window on the middle of a Steam Deck OLED if you have one, but if you're looking for a cheaper way to re-play DS classics and retain touch functionality, Anbernic's handheld is ideal.

The cons here are that the screen is only 3.95-inch, meaning your playspace is more cramped compared to an OG Nintendo DS. I've not had much of an issue using my finger with the bottom section in most games, even with outings like Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and its reliance on touch controls. That said, there might be some releases out there that benefit from pinpoint stylus accuracy, which may benefit from a capacitive pen (you can grab one for $7.99 at Amazon.)

Another thing to consider is how much you want to emulate DS games versus other retro consoles. Those of you with a big SNES, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, or even OG PlayStation collection, might prefer a handheld that has a 3:4 screen, even though the RG Cube comes with some excellent themed overlays that I'd argue add to the nostalgic experience. If you're for top-end performance in more demanding systems, you'll also want to look for something much beefier, as while Anbernic's console is armed with 8GB RAM and that Quad-core Mali-G57 chip, PS2 and Dreamcast milage may vary.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Ultimately, I'd recommend the Anbernic RG Cube to retro purists and those of you looking for an easy way to re-play DS games. Being able to grab one for well under $200 might distract some of you from Black Friday Steam Deck deals, and I do think there's a place for this handheld and a portable PC in many player's backpacks.

