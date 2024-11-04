The lightest gaming mouse I've ever tested just took a rare price drop

I've had my mits over gaming mice of all shapes and sizes, but the Razer Viper line always seems to surpass the competition in speed and weight. The latest model is no different, the Razer Viper V3 Pro squeezes a high-end 35K DPI sensor into an impossibly light 54g chassis - all without the need for uncomfortable cut-outs. It's the lightest gaming mouse I've tested yet, though its $159.99 MSRP has been holding out firm.

That all started to change a few weeks back when the latest Viper kicked down the price scale for the first time. Amazon has brought that $148 sales price back to the shelves this week, which means we're just a cent away from a record-low. It's a smaller $10 discount, but this is the best gaming mouse on the market right now and savings are rare. The V3 Pro isn't even a year old on the shelves yet - and we all know that Razer tax often keeps these pointers at higher MSRPs.

$150 is still a premium gaming mouse - though it's still the going rate for a high-end pointer. Features like this don't come cheap, and the previous generation (launched in 2022) has only just started creeping under $100. You're getting excellent value here - particularly if you're an FPS competitor.

Razer Viper V3 Pro | $159.99 $148 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Razer Viper V3 Pro has just dropped back under $150 at Amazon, and we're now a single cent away from its lowest price ever. That's excellent news for anyone on the hunt for a low-weight, high-performance gaming mouse. Buy it if: ✅ You play competitively

✅ You like a rounded shape

✅ You don't like textured surfaces Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the flat shape of the V2 Pro Price check: Walmart: $148 | Best Buy: $159.99

Should you buy the Razer Viper V3 Pro?

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is the latest in a long-line of over-achieving gaming mice. It sports a higher, curvier form factor than its predecessor, but still keeps its weight competitively low and throws in a speedy sensor at the same time. That's really all you can ask for from a competitive gaming mouse, but the V3 Pro justifies its high-end price tag particularly well. That doesn't mean it's perfect for everyone, though.

The latest flagship doubles down on everything that made the Razer Viper V2 Pro appeal to competitive players. It pumps value in speed and precision, with an 8K polling rate, 35,000 DPI sensor (at 750 IPS tracking speed), in-depth sensitivity customization, and feather-light form factor. If you're an ultra-competitive player at the top of your game (or ranking upwards towards it), it's the best set of specs on the market today. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 comes close (and is also on sale for $149.88 at Amazon right now), though dips things to 32K DPI and 500 IPS while bumping weight up to 60g.

The Endgame Gear OP1 8K is a cheaper wired-only alternative, favoring a lower $84.99 (Amazon) price point in exchange for a 26K DPI sensor at 650 IPS, though still offering 8K polling.

If you're not a competitive player, things get a little tricky. Those additional features are only going to be used by the fastest mouse-slingers on the battlefield, so if you're a more casual adventurer you won't get the same value for money out of the Viper V3 Pro. If you still want speed at the top of your priority list, but you won't use those competitor-level features, I'd recommend dropping back a generation to the Razer Viper V2 Pro. This flat model is still plenty fast (and ruled the roost for FPS gameplay just a few years ago), but recent sales have it down at $99.99 at Amazon these days. That's excellent value for an everyday pointer that still goes the distance when you need it to.

With Black Friday gaming deals just around the corner, we're looking forward to plenty more discounts across the best wireless gaming mouse models and the best Razer mice on the market.