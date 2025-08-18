Reddit reckons Logitech has the top gaming mouse, but I've been testing a rodent that could knock the Superlight off its throne

Whenever anyone asks for best gaming mouse recommendations, I normally find myself saying one of two names out loud. Razer and Logitech have long dominated this world, with speedy sensors, comfortable chassis', and super crisp click switches. Competition between these brands is fierce, with each model looking to outdo the other's alternative in specs, comfort and functionality.

Reddit favors Logitech overall, citing the Superlight series as the best of the best (RedditRecs), and a few months ago I would have agreed. Since getting my hands on the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, though, that's all changed.

Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro | $169.99 at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro has been available for a few weeks now, but it's still held its position on my testing bench. It beats the Logitech Superlight series in specs and speed, making it the go-to for competitive esports players. Its slightly less comfortable design, however, means more casual players could be sticking with Logi. Buy it if: ✅ You use a claw or palm grip

✅ You prioritize speed

✅ You like a loud, tactile click Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a shorter switch Price check: Best Buy: $169.99 | Razer: $169.99 UK: £169.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

On paper, the DV4 has the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX (my previous top pick) absolutely smashed. The Razer Focus Pro 45K sensor features a higher 45,000 DPI sensor (compared to the DEX's 44,000), with a boosted 900 IPS tracking speed. That makes for more precise movement at high speed and more granular controls at a lower DPI setting. Yes, Logitech's contender benefits from a faster 88g acceleration, but Razer's eye is ultimately sharper.

Combine that with a lighter weight and a higher battery life, and it's difficult to recommend the Superlight over Razer's new Deathadder, especially to competitive players.

That's not to say I prefer using Razer's pointer in every scenario, though. In fact, more casual players will still do very well with a Superlight under their fingertips.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Not only is the Superlight 2 DEX cheaper than Razer's new device thanks to Amazon's discount, but it also offers a more contoured shape that will suit a wider range of grip styles and hand sizes. I naturally prefer this shape with its deeper groove on the left flank, but the main clicks also feel a little more robust as well. Buy it if: ✅ You don't play competitively

✅ You prefer a more relaxed palm or claw grip

✅ You don't mind extra weight Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best specs possible Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: $179.99 UK: £119.99 at Amazon

The moral of the story? Yes, Razer has the best wireless gaming mouse on the market right now in the Deathadder V4 Pro. It's faster, more competent, and offers more software features. However, that's not the be all and end all.

The majority of players won't make the most of Razer's additional specs - they won't even push the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX to its max. Finding the right gaming mouse doesn't mean picking out the highest specs, it's about shape, weight, feel, and comfort. You'll have a far better experience with a rodent that fits your grip and hold preferences.

