The Glorious Model O 3 Wireless has some slick ideas, but those numbers need to fall fast | Review

I really wanted to love the Glorious Model O 3 Wireless, and if that price drops significantly I may still. At $159.99, though, it's knocking up against too many premium models that run and feel more smooth, while relying too heavily on its hot-swappable batteries to justify its cost.

I'm conflicted about the Glorious Model O 3 Wireless.

On the one hand, I'm enjoying these hot-swappable batteries, but on the other I'm not entirely sure the problem they solve requires a $159.99 price tag to fix.

And that's the central issue with the latest release. Where Glorious initially set out to produce low-weight speedsters, its latest rodent is focused more on quality of life features.

It's a larger, heavier pointer than its predecessors, with a giant glow of RGB lighting in the middle, and a whole separate control / charging dongle. Priced the same as some of the best gaming mouse models on the market, this rat's going to need to fight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $159.99 / £139.99 Connection 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired Shape Right handed, symmetrical Buttons 6 DPI 30,000 IPS 750 Switches Optical Weight 66g Battery Swappable batteries, 71 hour total

Design

'Finally,' I thought, when taking the Glorious Model O 3 Wireless out of the box for the first time 'a mouse that doesn't look like everyone else's.'

It's the panelled design and great big glowing RGB strip in the middle that sets the Model O 3 Wireless apart. Everything is separated into chunks, unlike the seamless aesthetics of flagship esports models like the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro and Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX. That means the main clicks look like their own separate paddles, and both the back hump and side panels are floating on their own in a sea of RGB.

This is going to be a love it or hate it design for sure. Thankfully, the fairly wide base (though not quite as chunky as the Corsair M75 Wireless) and mid-scale height keep it comfortable for longer sessions. I also never felt those gaps in the main chassis during play, and am more thankful that Glorious has stepped away from a cutout design.