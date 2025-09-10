Early adopters are in precarious situations regularly. These investors back new ways of imaginging, developing, and delivering the kinds of experiences we often take for granted. That comes with risk, and in the case of the Naya Create - an $850 (in its final form) split keyboard, it's going to take a few more iterations to truly pay off.

After a successful, though somewhat delayed, Kickstarter inception, the Naya Create is officially on the shelves. The mouse-focused keyboard wants to target content creation power setups with its interchangeable modules and 'ergonomic' tenting design. It's not going to be the best gaming keyboard on the market, but it does want to be central to a media-focused setup. There's just one problem: it's nearly impossible to type on.

I've had the sleek aluminum frame on my desk for two weeks now, and I still have to work to type this. Had I dropped the $849.99 asking price of the full kit I received, I'd be pretty disappointed.

It gets easier, it really does - but with mushy low-profile switches, non-staggered keys, and clammy caps, it's never a pleasant experience - and one that fully does away with any semblance of muscle memory or precision. To fully illustrate my poit I hvemt't corrected any of the typos experieved typim this semtemve with the Naya Create while tryig to maintain my usual speed.

(Image credit: Future)

I don't like hammering negatives too often, especially when it comes to more boutique projects like this, but Naya has a lot of work to do before bringing the Create to the mass market. Right now, it feels like a V1 that should have seen a lot more real-world testing before showing up.

Some rapid fire gripes to be aware of if you're considering investing, then, before we get onto what this thing actually does right.

By default, the backspace is mapped to the left side of the deck - I got used to the typing feel and placement of the rest of the keys, but this is a constant battle with muscle memory still.

Yes, you can remap every key in the brand's Naya Flow software - when it wants to work. Every time I try and save changes, the software claims the keyboard is disconnected, without any keybindings being applied. This is still a beta program, but it's nevertheless lacking in both functionality and experience.

The Naya Create's main value proposition lies in its additional modules, which magnetically snap into spaces in the center. You need to have these modules in place to go wireless - without them, you're spending $500 on a keyboard that needs a hefty Y-shaped USB-C cord to run. You need two to go cable-free, and they start at $79.99. And I thought the Asus ROG Falcata was expensive.

(Image credit: Future)

Onto what I liked about arguably the most cursed keyboard that's passed my desk so far. These modules are the Naya Create's raison d'être, and with a little refinement, they could well be its saving grace.

I received three in my starter set: the Touch (a comfortable if slightly uninspiring trackpad), Track (a pretty unreliable trackball with a penchant for falling out of its chassis completely), and Tune (a surprisingly satisfying dial with plenty of potential). There's a fourth, Float, designed for 3D manipulation, but I haven't seen it out in the wild yet.

(Image credit: Future)

It's obvious that Naya wanted these to be the centerpieces of its keyboard - and why not? There are very few brands (mainstream or bespoke) experimenting with input methods right on the deck itself. It's a concept that could make the Create an ultimate customization tool, once that software is fixed, while also keeping your hands, arms, and shoulders comfortably in place while typing and tapping around.

In reality, I only truly enjoyed using the Tune. It's a rotary dial with a robust haptic motor and a touch-capacitive topper for more gesture controls. I'll miss this handy node when I eventually move on.

Elsewhere, the Create is remarkably well built. It's a solid, slimline aluminum case with rock-solid hinges that put up with a lot of strain without ever showing signs of wobbling. No, I'm not a fan of the keycaps, but they are swappable (as are those switches), but the overall look and feel is certainly premium.

The idea is certainly worth exploring further, and I sincerely hope Naya does. It's asking its users to persist in re-routing muscle memory for the best experience, and we're asking the same from them - keep the idea alive, and this could be a product worth shouting from the rooftops with some more iterations.

