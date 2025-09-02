This PS5 controller has dropped to a record low price, but its camo print is giving me the ick

Camo print has been found on controllers since the original PlayStation days, so it should come as no surprise that the best PS5 controllers can also come decked out in the military-style flair.

Personally, no matter if it's a more subtle black camo printed pattern, or this putrid mesh of greens, browns, and beige splatters of color, I can't stand the sight of it. No matter the color palette, any camouflage print like that found on this Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller always looks tacky to me. That said, when a PS5 pro controller that usually costs $200 dips down to $149.99 at Amazon,I start grappling with my own tastes.

NACON Revolution 5 Pro Field Camo controller | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Labor Day sales might be over, but Amazon has dropped $50 off this premium and officially licenced PS5 controller right now, which comes decked out with wired and wireless connectivity, four back buttons, up to 10 hours of battery life, trigger stops, hall effect sticks, RGB lighting and the ability to store up to four custom setting profiles. Buy it if: ✅ You play the PS5, PS5 or PC

✅ You're fed up with stick drift

✅ You love a specialized d-pad

✅ Customizable settings on your PS5 pad is a must Don't buy it if:



❌ You need rumble and trigger resistance

❌ You need to wake the PS5 up via a controller

❌ You hate camo print as much as I do UK: £149.99 (Black SKU) Read more ▼

At full price, you can expect to pay $199.99 for this PC controller, but Amazon has bumped it down to its lowest ever price so far for all you sick and twisted camo-lovers. While the original colorways have seen that price before, this is the first time this invisible version has seen that low an asking price.

If saving $50 isn't enough, you can instead grab the more understated 'urban camo' version, which is down to a further $137.56 at Amazon, but it might not give you the same level of camo ick you have in mind for your PS5 gaming setup.

Should you buy the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Picking up a controller like the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro means losing out on the haptic integrations that make the DualSense so special, but there are plenty more features on offer if you're okay with making the change. For one, the RP5 has a battery life of up to 10 hours, which is far more than any DualSense of mine has managed to muster.

It's meant to last between 6 to 12 hours, but I'm lucky to get up to 4 hours of the three first-party controllers I have in my setup. If the battery life alone doesn't get you interested, our hardware team's own Duncan Robertson and controller king of the team stated in his review, the R5P was "one of the best controllers" he tested back in 2023, and that it "warrants its price" due to its premium feel. And keep in mind, he was referencing its full $199.99 MSRP, not this $149.99 limited-time deal.

Outside of its substantial battery life and build quality, Duncan singled out the controller's asymmetrical Hall Sensor thumbsticks, which help fight back against stick drift, and the right stick's "ever-classy" RGB ring of lighting. This lighting, like the rest of the controller's settings, is customizable, making this controller ideal for those who want the personalization of controllers like the DualSense Edge without that $200 price tag.

Grabbing this version does mean you're stuck with that camo aesthetic, and if that's your thing, that's perfectly fine. However, the moment my next PS5 DualSense gets sick with stick drift, I think I'll pick up the white colorway instead.

