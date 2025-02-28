Joy-Con are great, they pack a ton of functionality into a compact, detachable wireless controller that looks great. They just don't feel great. I don't have large hands, but I still find myself cramping up when crowded over these tiny buttons for any extended period of time. The upcoming Switch 2 looks like it might have slightly larger gamepads, but I'm still going to be missing the Hori Split Pad Pro when the new console takes over.

The bulkier controller set only works when fitted to the Nintendo Switch's rails, an attachment system that's on its way out the door with the new device's magnetic connections. However, the wider form factor, full-sized buttons, and incredibly snappy thumbsticks mean this is the best Nintendo Switch controller in my personal arsenal. Seriously, those sticks feel far closer to those of the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller than the tiny nubs on the Joy-Con. They make for more precise play, snap back into position immediately, and add extra height to your controls. The Hori Split Pad Pro is also considerably cheaper than Ninty's own Joy-Con.

The Nintendo Switch 2's official controllers may well solve a lot of current Joy-Con issues. Even in those early days of design leaks, I was excited for the visible changes to the controller shape. The new Joy-Con appear to be wider and slimmer, at least relieving some of the cramping that comes with the current narrow form factor. They're skinny, though, so Hori's bulbous curves still look the comfier choice.

I hope the third party brand brings its Split Pad Pro line to the next-generation console, and I'm optimistic that it will. After all, it's one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market - and a popular alternative for those with larger hands. For all the Switch 2's mouse-like magic, there's no substitute for a good grip.

It's also a fantastic opportunity for the brand to address some of the existing Split Pad Pro's downsides. The lack of rumble rarely gets in the way of my enjoyment, but I do find myself missing it in certain titles. Jumping back on a set of Joy-Con, I'm often relieved to full that buzzing between my hands, giving games like Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Super Mario Odyssey.

Wireless functionality will add to the final price, but we've come a long way in the five years since the Hori Split Pad Pro's release. If some of the cheapest PC controllers can throw a Switch connection into their chassis', so can Hori. Right now, the gamepad can only run when connected to either the console tablet or via the Attachment Set (a wired adapter sold separately). The ergonomic design won't lend itself to multiplayer setups in the same way as the existing Joy-Cons, but compatibility with docked mode straight out of the box will be a massive win.

