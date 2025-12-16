This controller squeezes a flight sim yoke and throttle into the palm of your hand, and it's a beautiful abomination

Flight sim games are one of those experiences you look at gameplay of and think, "how on earth is it possible to play this with just a controller?" It's a fair question, too. Although flight sim games have always been pretty in-depth, they're now designed more and more for people who have invested in a full yoke and throttle setup. But enjoying these games shouldn't mean abandoning the conventional PC controller you know and love, right?

Honeycomb, a veteran brand in the flight sim controller space, has come up with a novel solution for people who want a bit more intuitive control over their flight sim games, but who don't want to turn their setup into a cockpit with a yoke and throttle that take up their whole desk.