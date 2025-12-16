This controller squeezes a flight sim yoke and throttle into the palm of your hand, and it's a beautiful abomination
The worst FPS controller ever just dropped, you guys
Flight sim games are one of those experiences you look at gameplay of and think, "how on earth is it possible to play this with just a controller?" It's a fair question, too. Although flight sim games have always been pretty in-depth, they're now designed more and more for people who have invested in a full yoke and throttle setup. But enjoying these games shouldn't mean abandoning the conventional PC controller you know and love, right?
Honeycomb, a veteran brand in the flight sim controller space, has come up with a novel solution for people who want a bit more intuitive control over their flight sim games, but who don't want to turn their setup into a cockpit with a yoke and throttle that take up their whole desk.