The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro just hit a new record-low price, but this deal won't last long

If there's one thing you can say about Black Friday, it's that you generally know when they're going to start and end. Not so with this record-low price on the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro - this one ends on November 1.

The Wolverine is on our lists of the best Xbox series X controllers and best PC controllers, so we're constantly on the lookout for discounts. So far, I've only seen $25 off the $199.99 MSRP - but Woot has the gamepad for a whole 25% off. That brings the final price down to just $149.99 this week, for a full $50 saving.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 at Woot

Save $50 - This discount surpasses the roughly $25 price cuts we've previously seen on Razer's top-tier wireless controller, bringing it to the lowest price we'll likely see in a while. UK: £179.99 at Currys

Since the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is one of the best gamepads we've had our hands on, this is a must-see. And it's a muse-see quick - you will miss it if you don't act quick, there are only a couple of days left on it.

The Wolverine V3 Pro isn't the only Razer controller discounted at Woot, nor the only one at a new-low price. There are two more that might pique your interest if the Pro controller is too much for you.

The first is the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, a relative of the Pro which is $69.99 at Woot, marking a 30% or $30 discount from its $99.99 usual asking price and a saving of about $7 from its previous lowest price.

The RWV3TE, as I'll shorten it, misses out on some of the V3's more refined edges, but the greatly reduced price makes it a tempting alternative for people who don't want to spend too much money.

Bringing up the rear is the Razer Kishi Ultra, which isn't for your Xbox or PC, but instead for your mobile phone. Normally costing $149.99, it's down by 40% to hit $89.99 at Woot (a return to the lowest price I've seen in the past).

This is for USB-C mobile phones (including Androids and recent iPhones) to give you some extra je ne sais quoi in your fast-paced shooter or MMO. It didn't quite make our list of the best mobile controllers, largely because the price was a little too high to justify the purchase, but this discount mitigates that issue.

Should you buy the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

This deal is substantial enough that Black Friday Xbox deals might not match it, which presumably is why it isn't running for very long.

But do you need the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro at all? That depends on your need for a Pro-level controller, as opposed to a standard controller. Like the Xbox Elite it has extra buttons and bumpers for more comfort, as well as buttons that are speedier to press.

It'll suit you well if you play competitively (or simply want to play as well as gaming pros) but it probably won't justify the cost if you're happy with a standard controller.

We're also getting you prepped for Black Friday PS5 deals or check out the best PS5 controllers. You can also find everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday gaming deals.