The new Azeron Keyzen gaming keypad just got its first-ever discount, and it's arrived at Amazon right on time for Prime Big Deals

The Azeron Keyzen has finally landed at Amazon after its first few months on the shelves, and it's arrived right on time for this week's Prime exclusive sale, Prime Big Deals Day. For anyone who hasn't been keeping up, Azeron makes some of my favorite PC controllers because the brand's keypads blend the comfort and thumbstick movement of a gamepad with the functionality of a keyboard.

To tell the truth, I'm shocked to see all three variants of the new Keyzen discounted at Amazon so soon after launch. Depending on what type of Cherry switch you want on yours, you can grab any one of them for $214 at Amazon, which reduces the cost down from $252.

Azeron Keyzen | $252 $214 at Amazon

Save $38 - This is the first-ever discount for the Azeron Keyzen, and the saving applies whether you want Cherry Red, Cherry Blue, or Cherry Brown switches. You'll be limited to the all-black colorway though, but if you want a fully custom keypad you can go through Azeron's website (although you won't get this discount). Buy it if: ✅ You want a gaming keypad with Cherry switches

✅ You don't gel with normal gaming keyboards

✅ You want a keyboard/controller hybrid Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd like a fully customized keypad

❌ You prefer the mouse switches of the Cyborg II UK: Azeron Cyborg II | £229 at Amazon

(annoyingly, Keyzen doesn't appear to be listed at Amazon in the UK, but you can get the all-black Cyborg II instead)

Admittedly, you can't really customize the color of the Keyzen if you buy through Amazon, which may be a big draw for you. Still, the all-black versions Amazon is listing are surprisingly badass, and you could always grab some grip tape later if you want to add a bit more personality.

I've been testing the Keyzen lately, and although I'm not quite ready to write up my full verdict yet, it's just as worthy of a spot on our best controller leaderboards as the Azeron Cyborg II. For folks who prefer that traditional keyboard feel, this is the keypad they've been waiting for.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

At this moment in time, I'd argue I still prefer the Cyborg II overall, but that's mainly due to my personal preferences. I like having the higher finger towers and snappier mouse switches, mainly because I want minimal movement distance to actuate my next in-game action. Similarly, one of my biggest issues with using a keyboard is that I can never distinguish one key from the other when my fingers are moving between them. Even when using Keyzen, which brings the keys to more distinct angles, I still have frequent mispresses, which makes me lean toward the Cyborg II which properly brings all of the switches within a small twitch movement away.

Thankfully, the Azeron Cyborg II is also seeing a discount for Prime Day. It's reduced down to $217 from $240 at Amazon, which makes it a pretty alluring deal too.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Where the Azeron Keyzen does excel, however, is in enhanced game feel. I've got tactile Cherry Blue switches on my review sample, and there's such a satisfying and pseudo-clicky feel to every press. I can admit, the Cyborg's slightly strange shape and thin switch panels can feel a bit fragile and 3D printed, and the Keyzen's Cherry switches feel a lot more premium. I'd suspect a lot of keyboard gamers would feel more at home here, and I'd absolutely recommend it.

Having movement taken care of thanks to a thumbstick is a truly next-level trick for a gaming accessory like this, especially when you have 32 mappable keys to then use for whatever functions you like. Keyzen is an excellent product, and one that's well worth considering at this discounted price.

Stay tuned for my full thoughts and review after all this Prime Day madness clears up.

