Rare DualSense Edge discounts drops pro controller to near record-low price

Some deals are always worth noting, and that's certainly true of discounts on the DualSense Edge. We're seeing such a deal right now, so you can pick up this feature-laden and pricey PS5 controller with a $25 price cut.

The DualSense Edge usually costs $199.99, but for a limited time you can buy it for $174.99 at Walmart. That's in addition to free same-day delivery (depending on where you live, and if you order it in the next few hours), though the discount is only available on the black model of controller. That brings the gamepad down to the price of some of the best PS5 controllers on the market.

DualSense Edge (black) | $199.99 $174.99 at Walmart

Save $25 - The DualSense Edge isn't quite down to its lowest price with this deal, but it's close. Plus Walmart has thrown in a few extra perks to sweeten the deal, saving you a little extra than if you bought it from another retailer.

You can read our DualSense Edge review to see how Sony's pricey Pro-tier release stacks up.

Walmart's free same-day shipping has a few restriction, of course; if you live far from an urban center it might not be possible to get it same-day. But I tried ZIP codes in a few major cities and saw same-day shipping in all of them. You can also pick up the controller if you have a local Walmart, although this wasn't an option from all stores.

I'd be remiss not to mention that we've seen the DualSense Edge drop to cheaper prices in the past, like in May when a sale intended to tie into Sony's State of Play saw it fall to $169. But that's only $5 cheaper, which in the grand scheme of things isn't a huge difference.

Should you buy the DualSense Edge?

If you're browsing this article, looking for something to enjoy the best PS5 games on, I should warn you: the DualSense Edge isn't your standard controller, a fact that explains its much higher price than the standard DualSense.

Like other Pro controllers, the DualSense Edge has a few extra perks and features that'll appeal to the more hardcore among you. They include the ability to adjust stick sensitivity, a way to remap inputs, extra triggers on the back of the controller and a way to quickly swap between control profiles, so you can set up different ones for your various games.

All good for competitive online players, people who are particular about their gaming experience, and those of you who like to customize the controller. But if you're happy with the standard controller, you probably don't need to buy an Edge, and can instead wait for Black Friday PS5 deals to discount the standard controller (or its many great alternatives).

On the topic of Black Friday gaming deals, could the Edge be discounted further in those? Honestly, it's pretty likely, and we might see sales on other color options too. But the downside of waiting until late-November to see these reductions is that you can't use the controller for a whole month; Walmart's offering it to you to play today, which is a pretty solid reason to pick up the Edge now.

