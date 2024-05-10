My go-to controller for Asus ROG Ally just dropped to its lowest price yet

I’m a little late to the docking party. I’ve had an Asus ROG Ally since launch, and a little before during my reviewing period, but have pretty much exclusively used it in handheld mode. After all, I have a full laptop desk set up - why throw another PC into the mix? That all changed when I picked up a charging dock to use on the TV over Black Friday. To fully complete this setup, I needed a wireless controller and the EasySMX X10 has been my go-to ever since.

It’s already the best PC controller on the market for sheer value, coming in at $49.99 for 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connections, hall effect joysticks, mechanical switches, and a massive compatibility list. However, Amazon has just done one better, shaving that cost down for the first time and hitting a $42.49 record low.

Yes, that’s a smaller saving, but this was already a cheaper gamepad for its feature list. The full discount is 15%, or just over $6, but considering you’d be spending $150 on the Razer Wolverine V2 for a similar feature set, this is a bargain.

Save $6.50 - The EasySMX X10 has just taken its first discount at Amazon, kicking down from its original $49.99 launch price to $42.49. That’s a record-low - impressive considering you don’t see too many fully mechanical gamepads at these kinds of rates. Buy it if: ✅ You like clicky face buttons

✅ You play across a wide range of platforms

✅ A wireless connection is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You want extra customization features

❌ You prefer classic Xbox-feeling buttons



Should you buy the EasySMX X10?

If you’re looking for a wireless controller with clacky mechanical buttons then this is about as cheap as you’re going to get. It was these super speedy face clickers that initially drew me to the EasySMX X10, after considering far more expensive options like the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. Each press is super satisfying, providing a particularly tactile feedback and fast input response.

If you’re not fussed about those mechanical buttons, there are cheaper options out there. The 8BitDo Ultimate comes in at $29.99, though drops Bluetooth functionality on the 2.4GHz model which can be a pain if you want to connect to mobile devices or simply without using a dock.

In general, though, if you’ve got $50 to spend on a wireless PC controller this is where I’d put it. The EasySMX X10 feels great in the hands, offers particularly satisfying controls, and packs a serious punch in battery life. You can connect to everything from PlayStation to Nintendo Switch, and even swap the standard gray faceplate out to a much nice all-white set. If you need more customization options you’re better off further up the price scale where you’ll find more esports-oriented gamepads like the Victrix Pro BFG. Otherwise, this really is all you need.

