I'm hyped for Pokemon Legends Z-A, but I'm more excited to play it with this gorgeous $50 Switch 2 controller

Pokémon Legends Z-A is finally here, and I was fully intending on rising through the ranks with my guy Totodile using the stock Nintendo Switch controllers. Joy-Con 2 controllers are my usual go-to with most new Switch 2 games - but the PowerA Advantage wired Switch 2 controller's Ghost RGB lighting is so alluring that I've been drawn to it like a Venomoth to a flame.

The Switch 2 controller looks basic at first glance, but the all-white gamepad can light up to bestow the most stunning bits of RGB lighting I've ever witnessed with my own eyes. A touch of a button at the back is all that's required to illuminate the white controller and make it just as vivid and colorful as the Pokémon I plan to catch throughout Lumiose City - and I've never been more excited to leave my Joy-Cons sitting in the dock.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 with Lumectra | $49.99 $47.49 at Amazon

This wired controller looks like a basic white gamepad when idle, but the faceplate becomes center stage for its bright and vivid Ghost RGB lighting when it's hooked up to a Switch 2, which can be changed at the press of a button. The controller is also equipped with anti-drift Hall effect sticks, programmable back buttons, a 3.5mm port for headsets, and all the buttons you need (including new C button for GameChat) to play Pokémon Legends Z-A in style. UK: £29.99 at Amazon

I know RGB lighting isn't everything, but I've been won over by a PowerA controller before. Years ago, I got hands-on experience PowerA Advantage controller (long before I had I joined the GamesRadar+ team), which was equipped with four lighting zones that you could individually customize as you see fit.

Was it fun creating cute pink and purple gradients to match my cozy gaming setup? Most definitely, but the process of actually assigning colors to each zone was incredibly tedious, as it required multiple buttons, like I was trying to master a Street Fighter 2 combo. Now, just pressing one button at the back of the controller is all you need to cycle through its luminescent wave, pulse, motion, and reaction modes. We weren't massive fans of the quality on the PowerA Advantage Controller for Switch 2, but these visuals give it a whole new appeal.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Normally, I prefer to use my Joy-Con 2 controllers attached to the grip, so I'm not at the mercy of wires, but this Switch 2 controller is too beautiful to ignore. I can't imagine anything better than strolling my way through the city's wild zones to catch some new Pokémon, while the reactive mode lights up the pad with every button press. We originally fell in love with this lighting while testing out the PowerA Fusion Pro for Xbox, but I'm so glad it's been brought to a Nintendo platform.

The controller also comes with a detachable 10-foot USB cable, which is long enough to hook up to my Switch 2 in its dock and reach my couch, without the fear of toppling over my pricey bit of Nintendo tech. If you're still anti-wires, you can always grab the Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra instead for $40.95 at Amazon, which is Switch 2 compatible.

You won't get that same ghost RGB lighting effect, which keeps the controller looking indistinct when not in use, but hopefully, a wireless version of this might be on the cards one day.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

This wired controller will not only look great while I journey through the latest Pokémon adventure, if my Mario Kart World testing is anything to go by, but it's also equipped with Hall effect modules. The Hall effect tech helps fight back against the dreaded threat of stick drift, and the sticks in general feel really comfortable to use thanks to their textured rubber-like coating.

You can check out Tabitha Baker's PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller review if you want to find out more about the controller's Hall effect sticks, programmable back buttons, 3.5mm audio port, and lightweight ergonomic form factor of its non-RGB counterpart.

In the meantime, if you need me, I'll be busy curating my own Pokémon Legends Z-A light-show thanks to this Ghost RGB lighting tech.

