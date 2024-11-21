Are mobile controllers too small for your hands? You need to know about this Black Friday deal

The Backbone One's popularity over the last few years has inspired other controller makers to bring out smaller controllers of their own this year. Since going all-in on a handheld gaming PC can set you back a pretty penny, mobile controllers can be a popular choice. Annoyingly though, most of them tend to be on the smaller side, and if you've been cursed with larger hands like me, it can be tough to find one that works for you.

Razer's latest one, the Kishi Ultra, came out this year with its sights set on that exact problem. It's essentially one of the brand's full-sized Wolverine controllers sawed in half, and it's probably the most comfortable mobile controller I've used. It's just taken its first discount since launching in May, and for Black Friday, you can get it for $129.99 at Amazon down from $149.99.

Although this is technically a Black Friday Xbox controller deal, you can also use the Kishi Ultra on PC, and it'll work with iOS and Android devices so long as you have a phone with a USB-C connection. The thumbsticks are full-size, hall sensor ones, the buttons are tactile microswitches, and there are two extra bumpers to make use of too.

Razer Kishi Ultra | $149 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Kishi is probably the most expensive mobile controller you'll find, and thanks to its first-ever price drop for Black Friday, you don't need to pay the same premium as usual for its larger size. Buy it if: ✅ You have larger hands

✅ You want to take your gaming sessions on the go

✅ A Steam Deck or other handheld doesn't work for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a larger controller

❌ This discount is still too much for you (there are other options below) Price check: $129.99 at Best Buy UK: £129.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Razer Kishi Ultra?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

As I alluded to up top, there are now a plethora of best mobile controller contenders out there, and if the Razer Kishi Ultra is still a bit too pricey for you, I'd understand. Its rivals are taking Black Friday seriously too, with my personal favorite the GameSir G8 Galileo dropping down to $62.99 at Amazon. For your money there, you get two back buttons as opposed to extra shoulder buttons, and although its grips and thumbsticks are slightly smaller than Razer's, it's still plenty comfortable for larger hands.

Of course, the most popular choice tends to be the Backbone One, which is also seeing a competitive discount at Amazon down to $69.99. In my opinion, that's actually one of the weaker options these days, but if you play on PS5 that controller is in keeping with your current setup's design. That said, the GameSir G8 Galileo can remotely play PS5 games too, which is a massive bonus. The Amazon page for the Kishi Ultra says it's capable of playing PS5 games on mobile, but I found it in testing today, and for my review that wasn't the case.

Still, the Razer Kishi Ultra is well worth buying if you do want that traditional Xbox controller feel while playing mobile games. its longer grips and narrow triggers make games feel great to play, and some subtle RGB lighting adds some personality to what can feel like a chunkier device.

Keep bargain hunting while Cyber Week lasts! We're rounding up Black Friday gaming PC deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, and Black Friday Meta Quest deals.