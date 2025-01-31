With RTX 4070 gaming PC deals like this, who needs the RTX 50 Series?

If you've been waiting for the RTX 50 Series GPUs to come out so you can buy a brand-new gaming PC, you may have been met with some disappointment yesterday when new-gen builds started to appear on the virtual shelves. Not only did many of them fly right back off the shelves due to demand, but they also cost a massive amount of money. Granted, they were RTX 5080 and 5090 machines, so they had a right to high-end prices, but upwards of $2,500 for a gaming PC is a lot to pay.

For many of us, those sorts of price tags are simply unachievable if we want to, you know, eat and pay our bills on time. This is why I went shopping today to find some gaming PC deals that, while they aren't cheap, are still much more affordable and still give you up-to-date gaming specs. This Yeyian Tanto is showing excellent value at the moment, with a 13th Gen Intel processor and 16GB of DDR5 propping up an RTX 4070 Super GPU, and it's only $1,229.99 at Newegg. That's a Black Friday-level price for those kinds of specs.

Hear me out, but I really don't think the new 50 Series machines are going to make the best gaming PCs packing 40 Series GPUs feel as old as Nvidia wants you to think. I'll throw my hands up and say that tripling frame rates thanks to DLSS 4 is a massive win, but it's not like DLSS 3.5 doesn't already give you a lot of room to gallop. And the good news? 40 Series machines will probably start to drop in price more regularly as the new builds hog the limelight.

Yeyian Tanto | $1,599.99 $1,229.99 at Newegg

Save $370 - This is the sort of price I was seeing for an RTX 4070 Super rig during last year's Black Friday window, which shows you're getting a great deal on this 2024 configuration. Keep in mind it doesn't have liquid cooling though, so it may be a bit noisy. Specs: Intel Core i5-13400F, Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, 16GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want great mid-range gaming PC specs

✅ You want a 4070 Super build at a great price

✅ You're having none of Nvidia's RTX 5070 claims Don't buy it if: ❌ You want liquid cooling

❌ You want to wait for the RTX 5070

Should you buy an RTX 4070 gaming PC?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The RTX 4070, and in particular, the RTX 4070 Super, is the 40 Series sweet spot for me. It offers you so much versatility regardless of the resolution you're targeting, and it doesn't cost a fortune like the 4080 range, or even the 4070 Ti does. At 1440p and 1080p you're going to get huge frame rate numbers on your screen because this GPU was designed to kick those resolutions into overdrive. At 4K you're going to get playable frame rates organically, and a whole toolbox worth of DLSS abilities to kick those numbers up into the high figures - which I found in my review of the Maingear Zero Ruby.

The only caveat is that now that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is on the shelves, the next in line for launch is the RTX 5070, so the successor to this rig's card is waiting in the wings. At this point, is it worth buying a build housing a 4070, when improvements could be so close? In my opinion, it depends on what rig you have now. If you haven't upgraded for a few generations now, you're stuck in a lower-range 30 Series GPU, or you're buying your first gaming PC the RTX 4070 Super is going to give you enough of a boost that you won't feel cheated. If you're already on an RTX 4060, this might be one to hold off on.

Personally, I don't know if I buy into Nvidia's claims that the 5070 will give 4090 performance for a much lesser price, because it will depend on each game's DLSS support, and even then, is it really giving you an organic boost? AI upscaling's legitimacy is something for us to discuss at a later date, but it'll be up to you if you want to wait and buy the RTX 5070 instead. Either way, in my eyes, the 40 series is still very viable in 2025, and I expect them to continue getting great discounts in the coming months.

Looking to upgrade your gaming PC? Check out the best CPU for gaming, the best RAM for gaming, and the best computer speakers.