RX 9070 stock will hopefully last longer than the RTX 5070, but I am worried about another wipeout
Will RX 9070 stock outlast the RTX 5070?
Recent updates
March 6, 09:25am ET - RX 9070 series stock is now live, and it is holding out a lot better than the RTX 5070 as predicted. If you're fast, you'll still be able to grab cards like the SAPPHIRE PULSE for $549 at Newegg, as it keeps popping on and off at the retailer.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 stock will hit retailers shortly, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about availability. That said, AMD will be onto a winner if its new Radeon range can stick around for even slightly longer than the RTX 5070 since Nvidia's mid-range GPU wasn't practically available to buy at launch.
Ideally, you'll want to start thinking about where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards before launch time. I'd be surprised if the GPU isn't in high demand since it's already arguably beating the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 in the best graphics card race and the red team's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti rival, the RX 9070 XT, comes in at $599.
The base RX 9070 model is also designed to distract you from RTX 5070 stock at $549, and since Nvidia's card is non-existent right now, it's the GPU most mid-range PC players will be flocking towards. The thing that really has me worried is that even if AMD's inventory is plentiful, it could still end up vanishing at retailers fairly quickly since last-gen graphics cards are largely only available for way above MSRP.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 stock checks: US quick links
- Amazon: Check for third party stock
- Newegg: More focused supply could mean success
- Best Buy: Stocks a wide range of GPUs
AMD Radeon RX 9070 stock checks: UK quick links
- Amazon: Wider range of suppliers
- Scan: Has been strong at launch in the past
- Overclockers: Often one of the first to stock
- Currys: Check for third parties
- Ebuyer: Listing pages active now
Will RX 9070 series stock hold out?
There are a couple of key takeaways when it comes to RX 9070 stock and whether it'll remain available at launch. The first is that retailers like Newegg haven't got any models listed ahead of time right now, which might be the retailer's way of trying to combat bots snatching up GPUs as soon as they're available to buy. That does mean you'll have to be super speedy and head to storefronts as soon as the clock strikes 8am, but it may at least mean that the 'add to cart' button can stick around for more than a few microseconds.
The other thing to consider is that the RX 9070 series is arguably even more gaming focussed than Nvidia's cards. That's not to say the GeForce RTX 5080 isn't designed to run Steam games, but RTX 5090 stock was almost definitely snatched up by a large number of AI enthusiasts looking to mess around with that side of things. While RDNA 4 cards do boast their own FSR 4 and Frame Generation abilities for boosting fps, I don't think they'll necessarily be snapped up for running AI models or messing around with generative nonsense.
As for past general availability, AMD traditionally tends to have graphics cards readily available at retailers for not much over MSRP. You will be at the mercy of custom card pricing as always, and that could mean paying beyond $600 for some versions. But, last-gen RDNA 3 supplies were pretty healthy up until recently, and next-gen Radeon GPUs will ideally be easy to get a hold of compared to Nvidia's Blackwell.
I'll be keeping a very close eye on RX 9070 stock over the next few hours, and I'm hopeful that retailers will have plenty to go around. Will I be surprised if we're faced with yet another launch where there isn't actually anything available to buy? Not really, but if we instantly get the out of stock treatment, it'd be practically like there was no launch in the first place.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
In the words of Fry, (kindly) shut up and take my money!
Upgrading your rig? Swing by the best RAM for gaming and the best gaming CPU for vital components. You'll also want to check out the best PC cases if you're starting from scratch.
I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review: "far from a RTX 4090 rival, but I’d still call it a solid 4K GPU"