Nvidia's entry-level RTX 5060 GPU could sell out instantly this spring, and the budget player in me is already in tears

Sorry, budget PC builders, but the RTX 5060 launch is apparently delayed, and Nvidia's entry-level GPU will seemingly be in "limited supply." The RTX 5070 is allegedly facing the same issues too, and the rumors are getting me nervous about the green team's affordable graphics card release plans.

Shopping for the best graphics cards can be painful when it comes to availability, but I honestly didn't have RTX 5060 availability issues on my GPU bingo card. But, according to insider Ming-Chi Kuo, you'll have to wait until March/April to buy the RTX 5070 and Nvidia's yet-to-be-announced entry-level SKU. The leaker pairs the launch insight with a limited supply cherry on top, claiming that "two cards will sell out instantly even if production stays on schedule." Yikes.

As for where that leaves the current slate of available GPUs in 2025, I'd probably have better luck driving to Loch Ness in search of Nessie rather than trying to buy an RTX 5090. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 supplies are also pretty scarce right now, and the easiest way to grab both is to effectively pick up an entire gaming PC. Things are a bit weird on the AMD side of things too since the Radeon RX 9070 XT is still in the pipeline, so it's maybe worth placing your upgrade plans till at least March.

Gamers and power users are eager to get the RTX 5090 and 5080, but chip supply constraints are causing shortages. Supply issues will likely push back mass production of the RTX 5070/5060 from the original Feb/Mar to Mar/Apr. Limited supply means these two cards will sell out…February 12, 2025

Should you wait for the RTX 5060?

PC building is an absurdly expensive hobby in 2025, but the RTX 5060 could be a graphics card that pairs a budget price tag with surprising 1440p capabilities. Tricks like DLSS 4 will likely even make lighter 4K gaming more approachable this generation, but I'm going to need to thoroughly test the unannounced GPU and see a price tag before I can actually recommend it.

So far, Nvidia is doing a pretty nice job of matching or beating its last-gen GPU prices. The RTX 5070 is set to come in at $50 less than the GeForce RTX 4070 Super with a $549 MSRP, and even the RTX 5080 boasts the same price tag as the RTX 4080 Super. Based on that, I'd hope that the RTX 5060 costs no more than $299, and with Intel already piling on budget pressure with its $249 Arc B580 card, the green team might have to slash things further.

The aim of this specific budget segment is to provide solid 1440p performance this time around, and I'd be surprised if the RTX 5060 fails to pull that off. If rumored specs hold true, the card will come armed with a GB206 Blackwell GPU and 8GB GDDR7 VRAM, but that latter memory configuration could face the same criticisms as the RTX 4060.

Naturally, the only way to know if 8GB is enough for the budget card is to properly put it to the test. However, you might at least get faster GDDR7 modules this time around, and if you plan on using DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation when available, compatible PC games could munch far less memory than before.

I am pretty hyped to see what the RTX 5060 can bring to the budget battle, and I'd be willing to take a slight delay if it means the GPU will be well-stocked. As always, you'll want to take the card's launch rumors with a grain of salt, but the information will help you prepare if you're planning a new build or upgrading an older RTX 20-series rig.

