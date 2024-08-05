I’ve been waiting for an RTX 4070 Super deal like this for months

I’ve been watching the RTX 4070 for months, but I’ve finally just stumbled upon a genuine GPU deal worth sharing. While I tend to recommend the original to PC players on a budget, the current offer in question brings the higher-spec graphics card down to almost the same price. If you’ve been putting off upgrading your 1440p rig, now could be the opportune time to finally take the plunge.

Over at Amazon right now, the Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Super is down to $559.99 from $599.99 thanks to a 20% discount. This deal is impressive on multiple fronts, as it brings the graphics card well under MSRP, destroys any notion of elevated custom GPU price tags, and establishes a new record low price for the component. The offer also means the card is now just $10 more than most OG RTX 4070 models out there and beats out previous reductions that brought things down to around $580.

It is worth noting that this specific Galax RTX 4070 normally has some sort of discount applied, which in turn means it hasn’t ever worn its apparent full $700 price tag. Still, if you ignore the MSRP shenanigans and compare trending prices, it proves itself to be a worthy deal that will help mid-range players boost fps without drifting into premium GPU territory.

Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Super | $699.99 $559.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - Now just $10 more than the original model, this RTX 4070 Super is down to a new record low. While we’d take a grain of salt with that original Amazon MSRP, you’re still saving a nice chunk compared to previous deals, which typically brought the GPU down to around $580. Buy it if:

✅ You’ve got a 1440p setup

✅ You want fantastic mid-range frame rates

✅ You want to use DLSS AI upscaling Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use a 4K GPU

❌ You want to always use ray tracing

❌ You'd rather save more on an entry-level card Price Check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Newegg (out of stock)

Should you buy the RTX 4070 Super?

(Image credit: Galax)

Out of all the best graphics card contenders out there right now, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is the one I’d recommend to the average PC player. it’s more expensive than I’d like 70-class GPUs to be in 2024, but I’ve made peace with the fact that it strikes a fairly nice balance in terms of price and performance. While I’ve recommended the OG RTX 4070 in the past thanks to its cheaper price point and similar specs, the CUDA core increase and resulting frame rate bump are well worth paying $10 extra for.

Rather than just assuming that this mid-range graphics card will meet your needs, I’d strongly recommend thinking about your specific PC setup and future ambitions first. If you’ve got a 1440p gaming monitor and are largely hoping to stick to QHD resolutions, then the RTX 4070 Super will help you max out settings in most games for now. You’ll even be able to pull off some lighter 4K gaming and ray tracing if you take advantage of DLSS, as this card has full access to Nvidia’s suite of AI upscaling tools.

I’ve used my fair share of 70-class GPUs in the past, and the RTX 4070 Super is the card I’d probably pick up if building a mid-range PC in 2024. That said, Nvidia’s middle-tier options do normally age faster than their premium offerings, which could be an issue if you’re susceptible to frame rate FOMO. Like it or not, the RTX 5090 and its next-gen siblings will soon arrive on the scene, bringing with them a new performance standard better suited to new releases.

Does that mean the RTX 4070 Super won’t be able to keep up performance-wise? Of course not, but the eventual RTX 5070 should outpace it in terms of frame rates. If that bothers you, holding off until the end of the year (or potentially 2025) might be worthwhile.

I personally think doing that will simply rob you of a great 1440p experience right now that will produce excellent results in Steam games old and new. Nvidia brings out beefier revisions of GPUs fairly frequently, and if I put off upgrading my rig so as not to miss out on the latest card, I’d probably still be using the GTX 970 graphics card I bought ten years ago.

