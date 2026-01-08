Four years after it beat Valve to market with its Steam Deck dock, Jsaux now has its sights on the Steam Machine

Back in 2022, I was one of the first to get hands-on with a Jsaux Steam Deck dock. While third-party accessories aren't normally a big deal, the add-on actually beat Valve's official docking station to market and pretty much set a trend for other brands to follow.

Fast forward to CES 2026, and the gadget maker just announced plans to support the Steam Machine with future accessories. The gadget maker is kickstarting its ambitions with faceplate stickers, which will make the cube look like something Loki would snatch in the MCU. But, Jsuax has already teased bigger plans for replaceable plates that include features like a built-in E-ink display, and even an entire transparent shell.

You could say Jsaux is jumping the gun since we don't even have a solid Steam Machine release date or price yet. However, it's this sort of eagerness that helped the brand assert dominance in the best Steam Deck dock ring, so I can see why it's keen to get ahead of the curve.

I suspect Jsaux is cooking up some banana ideas for the Steam Machine already, but it's naturally keeping those cards close to its chest. I'd like to think it's also eyeing up the new Steam Controller and exploring replacement shells to match the proposed translucent case, as that'd round off the '90s getup pretty nicely.

The fact that it's messing with E-ink display ideas also gives me hope that we'll maybe get an attachable screen inspired by the Gamecube and PS2 TFT panels of old. I'm basically envisioning a portable monitor that hooks onto the top of the cube, something that could be easy to pull off if you stick to USB-C Power Delivery standards. Hell, if no one makes something like that, I'll do it myself.

But hey, I'm getting ahead of myself. For now, the only in-the-flesh example of a Jsuax Steam Machine accessor