Civilization VII, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and an SSD for no extra cost? I suddenly want to upgrade my CPU with this bundle

I've seen some gaming hardware bundles in my time. It's not uncommon for PC component manufacturers to throw in a hotly anticipated game at no extra cost, but few make me sit up and take notice like a CPU deal that's available at Newegg right now.

If you upgrade to Intel's 14th Generation flagship CPU at Newegg right now, you can get a free 1TB Corsair SSD, alongside codes for Civilization VII and Assassin's Creed Shadows all thrown in for no extra cost. The CPU isn't even at full price - at just $448.99, it's $150 under its MSRP. With both games and the SSD equating to $205 in value, that's a pretty fantastic haul for any gamer.

Whether you've been looking to upgrade to one of the best CPUs for gaming for a while, or you've been searching for a decent storage deal, you have to admit that this is a bundle that's well worth considering. With this deal, you've got the foundation for a new 50 Series gaming PC.

Intel Core i9-14900K + Corsair MP600 Core XT 1TB + Civilization VII + Assassin's Creed Shadows | $599 $448 at Newegg

Save $150 (plus $205 on extras) - This bundle is honestly so full of value I'm not even sure where to start. Admittedly, this isn't the cheapest the 14900K has ever been. Camel Camel Camel says that it once dipped to $423 at Amazon, but this one-off bundle wasn't offered at the same time. Buy it if: ✅ You've been thinking of upgrading your CPU anyway

✅ You want a flagship processor

✅ You're building a 50 Series monster machine Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather go with an AMD chip

❌ You don't like the sound of the extras

Should you buy the Intel Core i9-14900K?

Sadly, I'm yet to test out the Intel Core i9-14900K, although based on our experience with the Intel Core i9-13900K from the previous generation, it's worth investing in. If you had your ear to the ground last year, you may have heard all about Intel's Raptor Lake volatility issues, but these aren't really worth worrying about now since motherboard BIOS patches and an extended warranty have cleared up a lot of the problems.

With the power of modern gaming processors inside the best gaming PCs, most people don't actually need to go for i9 or Ryzen 9 chips anymore. The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, for example, is more than capable of offering playable 4K frame rates, and it's massively cheaper than Intel's flagships. That said, opting for a lesser processor won't give you the kinds of bundles found above.

Of course, the other alternatives to the 14th Gen i9 are either an Arrow Lake equivalent (which isn't very suited to gaming, so it seems), or an AMD X3D model, which might be the move for anyone looking for the last word in processing power.

As much as we can dance around it, the extras in this bundle are something else. The SSD will give you speeds that are fairly standard for a Gen 4 NVMe drive, and a 5,000MB/s read speed is still blazing fast whether you use it as your main drive or as a secondary one on your motherboard. I haven't tested the exact model found in this bundle, but the Corsair MP600 Elite is one of my favorite SSDs from the last few years.

And then we have two of 2025's most anticipated games to think about. If you're at all excited about Civilization VII or Assassin's Creed Shadows, I won't need to tell you that they'll be icing on the cake for two great component upgrades. Just make sure you've got a decent cooler set up for your new processor!

Don't forget that the best graphics cards are seeing new contenders right now, and the best RAM for gaming and best PC cases will be vital upgrades too.