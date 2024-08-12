AMD's best GPU is down to a price I can't get my head around

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has always had price on its side, but I just stumbled across a ridiculous new record-low deal. You can now grab the red team’s flagship 4K graphics card for almost $100 less than Nvidia’s mid-range GPU, and I don’t think I could recommend any other high-end card right now.

It just so happens that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is down to just $709 at Amazon – a saving of $290.99 compared to its $999.99 MSRP. I regularly check in on the flagship graphics card for offers and discounts, and this specific XFX Speedster MERC310 model has only dropped to $799 in the past. It’s remarkable to see an extra $100 off that discounted price outside of Black Friday or Prime Day.

Just to hammer home how good this deal is, other RX 7900 XTX models at Amazon are all currently sitting around the $1,000 mark, which makes sense given it is AMD’s top offering. What’s baffling me more is that this GPU is cheaper than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The lowest price I could find for the mid-range 1440p card is $730.03 for the MSI Gaming version, meaning you’d be paying more for something with only 12GB VRAM and fewer cores.

XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XTX | $999.99 $709 at Amazon

Save $290.99 - This specific AMD model has dropped to around $800 in the last few months, but seeing an additional $100 off cements it as one of the best GPU deals to emerge this year. The record-low price also puts it well under lower-spec Nvidia cards, making it even better value for a 4K experience.

✅ You’ve got a 4K rig

✅ You want extra VRAM

✅ You want to use ray-tracing Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best AI upscaling abilities

❌ You’d rather save more on a 1440p card Price Check: Newegg $929.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Should you buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?

Before I get too excited, I want to clarify that there are strong reasons to invest in one of Nvidia’s best graphics card options over AMD’s contender. It’s no secret that the green team’s frontrunner, the monstrous GeForce RTX 4090, blows everything else out of the water, and underlings like the RTX 4080 Super and even the cheaper RTX 4070 Super pack a mighty punch laced with DLSS AI upscaling abilities.

That said, the performance difference between the RX 7900 XTX and RTX 4090 Super isn’t that big, so when you consider that the latter currently costs around $300 more, the conversation steers toward value. For just over $700, you’re getting a great 4K GPU that will happily serve up ray tracing in the latest games, boasts 24GB GDDR6X VRAM, and now has access to fps-boosting Fluid Motion Frames tech.

Can you reach far loftier frame rate heights using the RTX 4080 Super? Absolutely, and if you’re fussy about fps, you might still want to invest in Nvidia’s GPU. For everyone else, I genuinely think the RX 7900 XTX will offer up more than serviceable native 4K performance, and paying a chunk less for it will sweeten the experience further. Put it this way, the RTX 5090 and other next-gen graphics card offerings will more than likely be a thing in 2025, so I’d personally rather avoid paying anywhere near $1,000 for a top-tier performer right now, as even the RTX 4090 will likely be kicked from its throne.

