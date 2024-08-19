As Switch 2 hype builds, Nintendo clarifies it's not showing off its next console during the livestream for its new Kyoto museum

Nintendo has clarified that, no, it won't be revealing any games or showing off the Nintendo Switch's successor during its upcoming 'Museum Direct.'

The Nintendo Museum is set to open its doors in Kyoto, Japan this fall, and although we've not seen the inside of it yet, with so much history to cover, chances are that it's going to be a very interesting place for all fans of red-hatted plumbers and blonde dudes with green tunics. The Museum Direct will give us our very first peek, but although it's technically a Direct, it'll notably be focused on, y'know, the museum, rather than any surprise console announcements.

"Please note that there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation," Nintendo writes on Twitter, quickly following up to the Museum Direct announcement. It really wanted to make sure that no one got their hopes up, huh?

Nintendo is yet to reveal its next console, which everyone has just been calling the Nintendo Switch 2 , but earlier this year, the company's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, confirmed that an official announcement will be made about the upcoming console at some point this fiscal year. That means we can definitely expect something to be said before March 31, 2025, but it's not clear exactly when during that time frame it'll be. However, recent rumors and reports have suggested that the console itself could be released before July 2025 , so if that's true, it could be in our hands relatively soon.

Switch 2 aside, if you want to see what the Nintendo Museum is all about, its special Direct is set to be streamed today (August 19) on Nintendo's YouTube channel at 3pm PT/ 6pm ET/ 11pm BST, and it'll last around 10 minutes.

