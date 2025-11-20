Nintendo Switch 2 loses out to the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D for Best Gaming Hardware at the Golden Joystick Awards 2025

Well, the votes are in, and after millions of them from all over the world, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D has won Best Gaming Hardware at the Golden Joystick Awards 2025 – beating out both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, just to name a few.

While the winner might be somewhat shocking to the general gaming populace, it makes a lot of sense to those folks that actually follow and regularly use gaming hardware beyond traditional consoles. Like, for example, GamesRadar+ hardware editor Duncan Robertson.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is, per AMD, the world's most powerful processor. Intel would likely argue otherwise, of course. But the specs speak for themselves, according to Roberston, and it also has a 3D V-cache – which means its architecture lends itself to gaming and content creation tasks. It's a powerhouse CPU that's considered by many critics to be pushing the boundaries of what desktop processors are capable of.