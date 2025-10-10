This $100 Switch eShop gift card deal has arrived just in time for Pokemon Legends Z-A
Time to get my Pokemon on
Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 and Pokemon Legends Z-A have taken a serious dent out of my savings this October. While I'm busy recuperating my costs, I came across this Nintendo eShop gift card deal, which helps soften the blow the Nintendo online store did to my bank account.
At Newegg, you can grab a combo of two $50 gift cards with a combined cost of $100 for just $88.88, and save 11% in the process. Typically, two $50 cards would set you back $100, so you're essentially getting $11 off any future eShop purchases. With a stacked upcoming line-up of Switch games, including Pokemon Legends Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on their way, this deal can help me spend less while still catching up with the latest wave of Nintendo games.
$11.12 off $100 Nintendo Switch Gift Card combo (x3 $50 gift cards) at Newegg
Save $11 - This combo deal includes two Nintendo eShop gift cards (compatible with the Switch and Switch 2), which offer a combined saving over just over $11. Instead of paying $100, thanks to this Newegg deal, you're just paying $88.88, saving yourself $11.11, which can be put towards purchases via the Nintendo eShop store.
Buy it if:
✅ You play the Switch or Switch 2
✅ You love digital games
✅ You're based in the US
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're a physical-only fan
❌ Your backlog is big enough
What should you buy with your Nintendo Switch eShop gift card?
If you're mulling over what you'd actually buy with your $100 worth of Nintendo eShop gift cards, there have been a fair few new releases that have dropped on the digital storefront in the past couple of months that are worth your cash.
Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 are now available from both the Switch and Switch 2 eShop storefronts for $39.99 each. If you already have the first game as part of owning Super Mario 3D All-Stars, I highly recommend sticking with Super Mario Galaxy 2, as this port marks the first time it's escaped its Nintendo Wii-exclusive prison.
Of course, Pokemon Legends Z-A arrives on both handhelds on October 17, and is available to pre-order straight from the Nintendo eShop for $69.99 (Switch 2) and $59.99 (Switch), respectively. You can already pre-purchase and pre-load it, and upcoming games like Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, onto your handheld, and this gift card combo would let you save $11 off.
Whatever you buy is entirely up to you, and with Pokemon Legends Z-A, Metroid Prime, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment on their way, not to mention the huge library of Nintendo and third-party games on the eShop, you're gonna be spoiled for choice.
Looking for more Switch and Switch 2 goodies? Our guides to the best Nintendo Switch accessories, the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards are full of extras to complete your Ninty gaming setup.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.