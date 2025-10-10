This $100 Switch eShop gift card deal has arrived just in time for Pokemon Legends Z-A

Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 and Pokemon Legends Z-A have taken a serious dent out of my savings this October. While I'm busy recuperating my costs, I came across this Nintendo eShop gift card deal, which helps soften the blow the Nintendo online store did to my bank account.

At Newegg, you can grab a combo of two $50 gift cards with a combined cost of $100 for just $88.88, and save 11% in the process. Typically, two $50 cards would set you back $100, so you're essentially getting $11 off any future eShop purchases. With a stacked upcoming line-up of Switch games, including Pokemon Legends Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on their way, this deal can help me spend less while still catching up with the latest wave of Nintendo games.

$11.12 off $100 Nintendo Switch Gift Card combo (x3 $50 gift cards) at Newegg

Save $11 - This combo deal includes two Nintendo eShop gift cards (compatible with the Switch and Switch 2), which offer a combined saving over just over $11. Instead of paying $100, thanks to this Newegg deal, you're just paying $88.88, saving yourself $11.11, which can be put towards purchases via the Nintendo eShop store. Buy it if: ✅ You play the Switch or Switch 2

✅ You love digital games

✅ You're based in the US Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a physical-only fan

❌ Your backlog is big enough

What should you buy with your Nintendo Switch eShop gift card?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're mulling over what you'd actually buy with your $100 worth of Nintendo eShop gift cards, there have been a fair few new releases that have dropped on the digital storefront in the past couple of months that are worth your cash.

Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 are now available from both the Switch and Switch 2 eShop storefronts for $39.99 each. If you already have the first game as part of owning Super Mario 3D All-Stars, I highly recommend sticking with Super Mario Galaxy 2, as this port marks the first time it's escaped its Nintendo Wii-exclusive prison.



Of course, Pokemon Legends Z-A arrives on both handhelds on October 17, and is available to pre-order straight from the Nintendo eShop for $69.99 (Switch 2) and $59.99 (Switch), respectively. You can already pre-purchase and pre-load it, and upcoming games like Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, onto your handheld, and this gift card combo would let you save $11 off.

Whatever you buy is entirely up to you, and with Pokemon Legends Z-A, Metroid Prime, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment on their way, not to mention the huge library of Nintendo and third-party games on the eShop, you're gonna be spoiled for choice.

