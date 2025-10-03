These new KontrolFreek x CaseOh Kitty thumbsticks are so cute, even my own cat can't help but stan

Popular streamer CaseOh has teamed up with KontrolFreek, the brand behind some of the best PS5 accessories, to launch sticks based on his black cat called Kitty, and they're purrr-fectly adorable.



As a fellow black cat owner, I can't help but be a fan. The 'Kitty Edition' sticks feature cute cartoon-like representations of Kitty's face, down to her little ears and wide-eyed stare. They're not just cute, but they're practical too, as the laser-etched cat design provides a bit of extra grip, whether you're sporting a PS5 controller or the official Wireless Xbox controller for your Series X/S or gaming PC.

KontrolFreek CaseOh Kitty Edition Performance Thumbsticks (For PS5/Xbox) | $19.99 at GameStop

The Kitty Edition sticks feature laser-etched designs of CaseOh's adorable cat Kitty, and have a mid-raised elevation to help improve the comfort of your favorite controllers. There's two models available, so whether you're sporting a PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One controller, you can show off your support of CaseOh and his adorable feline friend.



UK: £19.99 at KontrolFreek

KontrolFreek gave me an exclusive first look at these new thumbsticks, and they're just as cute in person as they are in the official marketing photos.

The packaging features such a lovely bit of hand-drawn art of CaseOh proudly holding up Kitty as he does on his streams, that I almost felt bad having to rip through it to grab the sticks. Once I did, the PS5 models popped easily onto my silver DualSense controller, which has been the case for any KontrolFreek sticks I've tested in the past. The setup was just as straightforward as the KontrolFreek Minecraft Thumbsticks, and I had zero issues using them to catch up with my weekly Marvel Rivals challenges.



They do have a slightly sticky texture to them, which won't be to everyone's taste. When I first started using the sticks, the sensation took a while to get used to. However, eventually I was able to look past it and focus on the comfortable upgrade the Kitty Edition sticks gave my old Sony gamepad. Having that increased mid-rise elevation and the slight circular concave feels more natural than the bare sticks.

(Image credit: Future)

I don't watch that many streamers, but these CaseOh thumbsticks are probably my favorite the brand has released to date.

I hold an extra special place in my heart for anything black cat-related, as I have a cat of my own called Kylo (as shown in the thumbnail), who was rehomed from a local animal charity. When I picked him up, the charity informed me that black cats can be rehomed less as they're seen as less photogenic, which absolutely broke my heart.



Not only do these Kitty Edition sticks remind me of my own cat and so brought endless smiles to my face while testing them out this week, but it feels comforting to think that these sticks, "designed with CaseOh and Kitty" exist because she's just she's that adorable. Not to mention, their launch today feels like perfect timing, given that the Halloween festive season has officially arrived.

The KontrolFreek CaseOh Kitty Edition Thumbsticks are available today in the US, Canada, and the UK, starting from $19.99 via the official KontrolFreek site and GameStop.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

