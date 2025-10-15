These Jsaux Switch 2 accessory savings have arrived just in time for Pokemon Legends Z-A
These Jsaux accessories are perfect for Pokemon
Whether you got your Nintendo Switch 2 at launch or grabbed the Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle, there's a chance you might be on the hunt for new accessories to start your new next-gen Pokémon adventure.
The new Nintendo handheld has now been out for four months, so there's no shortage of Switch accessories out there, but if you gotta catch 'em all, you're bank is gonna gonna pay the price. To help soften the blow, Jsaux is running a sale on its Switch 2 accessories, which start from $6.99 at Amazon, which includes cash off everything from screen protectors to a case that can store everything from your handheld to your new Switch 2 dock.
Remember, you don't have to get any accessories, as the Switch 2 comes with everything you need to get playing Pokémon Legends Z-A, besides the TV, power source, and a copy of the game if you didn't grab the bundle. However, keeping your display protected, or having a controller grip that can keep your Joy-Con 2 gamepads charged and ready to go, will help make your return trip through Lumiose City a memorable one.
JSAUX 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2 | $9.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Save $3 - Screen protectors are always my first port of call when it comes to new handheld accessories, and JSAUX has its 3-pack down to $6.99 today, a saving of $3 off its $9.99 MSRP. This pack of three also comes with a guiding frame to make installation a breeze, so you can protect your new 7.9-inch display while battling it out in Legends Z-A without issue.
UK: £6.99 at Amazon
JSAUX Ergonomic Switch 2 Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 | $21.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Save $3 - This JSAUX charging grip works similarly to the official Joy-Con grip by allowing you to charge your Joy-Con 2 controllers while they're attached to the base, and JSAUX has dropped it down to $18.99 today. Today's $3 savings may be small, but it also comes with detachable ergonomic grips to make your long Pokémon Legends Z-A sessions extra comfortable.
UK: £9.99 at Amazon
JSAUX EnergyFlow Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers | $25.99 $22.09 at Amazon
Save $3 - If you have two pairs of Joy-Con 2 controllers (or plan to get an extra), this JSAUX dock lets you charge up to four at once. There's a strip of RGB lighting in the middle in case your Ninty setup wasn't gamer-fied enough, and it's down to just $22.09 today.
UK: £16.99 at Amazon
Jsaux All-in-One Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 | $45.99 $35.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - If you have plans to take your new Switch 2 to your friend's house to show off Legends Z-A, this All-in-One Carrying case from JSAUX is down to just $35.99, saving you $10 off its full price. This case lets you store everything from the handheld itself to the new Switch 2 dock, its cables, and even some extra accessories like the official Switch 2 Pro Controller.
UK: £29.99 at Amazon
Do you need accessories for your Nintendo Switch 2?
No one needs to grab any extra Switch 2 accessories.
The handheld comes with everything you need right in the box, from the handheld itself to the Switch 2 dock, AC adapter, HDMI cable, Joy-Con 2 controller grip, and a set of Joy-Con 2 rails. However, grabbing extra goodies can make your next-gen Nintendo experience a lot more joyful, but it entirely depends on how you play.
For example, if you play your Switch 2 docked at all times, and have zero intentions of bringing it to a friend or extended family member's house, then there'd be little point in grabbing the Jsaux All-in-One Carrying Case. However, I take my handheld to my in-laws all the time, and am planning to over the holiday season, so having a case that can store everything from the console itself to the dock while keeping it protected will make traveling a lot less stressful.
Those of you who prefer docked mode might get a kick out of the Ergonomic Switch 2 Charging Grip by Jsaux, however. It can keep your Joy-Con 2 gamepads charged, unlike the grip that comes with the console. Better yet, the version that's currently down to $18.99 at Amazon right now includes detachable grips to make holding the new controllers a lot more comfortable, which is ideal, especially if you can't quite fork out the cash for a premium gamepad like the official Switch 2 Pro controller.
