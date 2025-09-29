The early Prime Day deals are flowing, but this is the only Nintendo Switch saving I'd bother with

The early Prime Day gaming deals have landed, and our favorite OG Switch case has been caught up in the savings.

The Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case is down to just $15.16 at Amazon, only a few cents off its lowest ever price, and it has topped our best Nintendo Switch case list for quite some time now. Sure, it's only compatible with the older Switch and OLED handhelds, but spotting it return to an almost record-low price before the deals officially kick off on October 7 has me more excited than ever for the savings to come.

Orzly Carry Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch | $22.01 $15.16 at Amazon

Save $7 - A saving of $7 isn't a lot in the grand scheme of things, however, any cash off our favorite original Switch case is worth making a fuss about. This clamshell Switch case comes equipped with storage for up to 8 physical games or SD cards, a mesh pocket for extra accessories, and its durable hard shell exterior is water-resistant for an added layer of protection.



Buy it if:



✅ You own a Switch or Switch OLED

✅ You need a new Switch case

✅ You need space for extra accessories



Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a Switch 2 case

❌ You prefer slimline cases for travel



There are some other highlights, like the Fortnite Edition CRKD Nitro Deck, which is down to just $44.99 (originally $49.99 at Amazon), which again is only compatible with the original Switch and OLED models.

Hopefully, when the two-day sales event officially gets rolling, we'll see plenty of savings on some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases and compatible accessories, too.

What to expect from this year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

This year's Amazon Prime Day savings haven't officially begun, and yet this early Switch deal is a good indication of what you can expect once October 7 kicks off.

With the recent Nintendo Switch price increases in the US, which have affected the original Switch family of handhelds and "select Nintendo Switch accessories", all eyes should be on third-party goodies. It's very unlikely that you'll find any discounts on the older handhelds themselves. If there are any, the discounts need to be pretty impactful to be justifiable, as otherwise the 'deals' could in fact just be price ranges close to the original MSRPs.

I've already spotted discounts on plenty of third-party accessories for both the original Switch handhelds and the Nintendo Switch 2, on the run-up to October. Even the Orzly Switch 2 case is down to just $23.51 at Amazon right this very moment, the lowest I've spotted the new case for so far. If you're sticking to the older handheld, that will make Prime Day an ideal time to update your older Ninty setup and give it a worthwhile boost. On the other hand, Switch 2 players will be able to take advantage of these new discounts to grab any accessories they might be missing for their next-gen handheld.

Of course, there's bound to be savings on official Nintendo Switch accessories and maybe even some first-party games too. Just don't get your hopes up that you'll discover any record lows on the older handhelds during Prime Day on October 7 later this year.

