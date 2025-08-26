Switch 2 amiibo have hit record-low prices, but you gotta be fast to grab them

Ever since I read that "select amiibo" would see price adjustments based on recent "market conditions," my heart sank for US fans and collectors. However, some limited-time savings on the Switch accessories have arrived to save the day - well, savings on four amiibo, but it's better than nothing.

It's not older amiibo that have limited-time savings today either, as some of the latest Switch 2 figures like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sidon, are down to just $19.99 at Amazon, saving you $10 off its $29.99 MSRP. The best savings are undoubtedly found with the Street Fighter 6 amiibos, where the Luke figure has gone from a whopping $39.99 to just $19.99 at Amazon today.

That's a saving of $20 that you could put towards another amiibo, if you're looking at finishing off that collection. As a die-hard amiibo fan (with over 150 of them and counting), I recommend snapping these up fast as they're only available this low for a limited time. Just make sure you have space on your amiibo shelf before you get shopping.

Should you buy amiibo for your Nintendo Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Amiibo figures are one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories still available to pick up today for your Switch handheld, as they not only unlock items and mechanics in your favorite Ninty games, but they also provide a funky bit of merchandise that you can add to any Nintendo collection.

I love the little things, but they aren't an accessory that I'd insist everyone needs for their Switch. Getting one or two is fine, but the little toys-to-life collectibles tend to make fans want more, especially as plenty of them come in sets, from the Smash Bros series to the Super Mario Party series. When you start looking at getting that many, collecting amiibo can get pricey, especially if you have your sights set on collecting all 891 of them (and there's more on the way), so it's worth considering if you have the funds and the space for them.



One of the reasons I tend to look past the pricey hobby to collect these NFC-integrated toys is not because they can unlock in-game items and goodies, but because amiibos can be the best way to get merchandise of more niche Nintendo characters.

For example, I'm a big Zelda fan and adore Sidon with all my heart, but there's little to no merchandise of him at the market. The Tears of the Kingdom amiibo (the one that's down to just $19.99 at Amazon) has allowed me to have a little replica of my favorite Zora boy on my shelf, when otherwise I'd have to go without.

My Zelda-themed shelving and my new Switch 2 don't need to have any version of Sidon, but if you also want some well-sculpted versions of your favorite characters, they're great pieces of official merch. The fact that Sidon can also unlock extra weapons, materials, and fabric for Link's paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom is like an added bonus to me.

