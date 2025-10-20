Pokemon Legends Z-A and this Switch 2 case are a match made in cozy gaming heaven, and it's never been cheaper

The Spigen Rugged Armor case is one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases at putting my pins and needles sensations that often come with my multiple-hour Switch 2 sessions to rest, and I love it for that.

The Spigen case simply adds grips to the back of the Joy-Con 2 controllers, but that alone has made playing Pokemon Legends Z-A a far more comfortable experience. The Switch 2 accessory also happens to be down to a record-low price of $24.99 at Amazon right now, which is good news if you're a handheld mode fan - especially one who wants to play hours of Pokemon Legends Z-A without dealing with the flat-backs of the Joy-Cons.

Should you buy the Spigen Rugged Armor case for Nintendo Switch 2?

The Spigen Rugged Armor case is not the kind of accessory that will keep your Switch 2 protected as you game on the go. If you're after a typical clamshell case, then the Belkin Carrying Case is available for $29.99 at Amazon and can store your handheld, along with a ton of Switch game carts and even some smaller accessories.

This Spigen accessory is instead designed specifically for handheld mode fans, as it adds a more comfortable grip to the flat-backed feeling of the Switch 2 and its Joy-Con 2 controllers. If you like to have something for your hands to grip onto while gaming, the Spigen case features molded grips on either side of the handheld.

I'm pretty prone to tingly pins and needles sensations when playing handhelds, and the Joy-Cons are some of the most uncomfortable Switch 2 controllers I've ever held. With the Spigen case, I was able to easily slip my handheld into it, and get the feeling of using an ergonomic controller like that of the Switch 2 Pro controller, without the $50+ price tag.

Annoyingly, this case is not compatible with the Switch 2 dock. If you want to rise up the ranks with Team MZ in Legends Z-A on the dock and in handheld mode, this accessory won't be for you. It fits pretty snugly on your Switch, so taking it on and off to switch to playing docked mode will get tedious fast. This case is purely for the handheld mode enjoyers of the world, who want a little extra comfort while keeping that gaming on-the-go experience intact.

