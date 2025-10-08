My go-to Switch 2 travel case has never been cheaper, but you have to be quick to grab it

I've been rambling on about the Belkin Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 ever since it first landed on my doorstep, so it brings me great joy that it's included amongst today's best Prime Day Switch deals.

Its current deal price of $24.21 at Amazon gives me the perfect opportunity to ramble on about it again, as it's now down to a record-low saving today. Sure, a $5 discount is absolutely tiny, but it means that for a little over $20 today, you're getting one of the best Switch 2 cases for travel I've gotten my hands on that's decked out with game and accessory storage, and even a hidden AirTag pocket to boot.

Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 | $29.99 $24.21 at Amazon

Save $5 – This Switch 2 carrying case is now $5 cheaper thanks to October's Prime Day savings, making this current deal price the cheapest I've ever spotted for the case so far. Now, for just $24.21, you're getting a compact hard-shell case with storage for up to 12 games, a fabric mesh pocket for small accessories, and a hidden Apple AirTag pocket so you can keep an extra watchful eye on your new flashy handheld as you game on the go.



Buy it if: ✅ You own a Switch 2

✅ You want a slimline protective case

✅ Having game storage is a must

✅ You want a professional looking travel case Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the Belkin Switch 2 charging case

❌ Its design is too plain UK: £17.99 at Amazon

Do you need a case for your Nintendo Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you keep your Switch 2 docked at all times, and never dare to join us handheld-mode preferers by playing your console on the go, you don't need to bother with a case.

The best Switch cases make a lot more sense in the hands of someone who needs to keep their Switch 2 protected in between handheld gaming sessions on the couch, or on the go - and the Belkin carrying case is one of my favorite options for just that. In fact, as I'm typing these very words, my Switch 2 is snuggly zipped up in that very case.

Its hard-shell exterior has been handy at keeping my pricey handheld out of harm's way, which is a relief as someone who owns a cat who thinks everything (my Switch 2 included) is a toy. Not only that, but I'm also a huge fan of the game storage, which has been keeping my new pricey game cards safe and found for the last few months.

It's not the flashiest of Switch 2 cases, but if you're after a travel-friendly slimline option for taking your handheld out and about, it's my favorite carrying case out there that I've tested so far - and it feels easier to recommend than ever before with its current Prime Day discount.

If you want the fancier version with a built-in charging case, you will sadly have to fork out $69.99 at Amazon, making this case a more affordable alternative.

