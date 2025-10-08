My go-to Switch 2 travel case has never been cheaper, but you have to be quick to grab it
My Switch 2 never leaves this case
I've been rambling on about the Belkin Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 ever since it first landed on my doorstep, so it brings me great joy that it's included amongst today's best Prime Day Switch deals.
Its current deal price of $24.21 at Amazon gives me the perfect opportunity to ramble on about it again, as it's now down to a record-low saving today. Sure, a $5 discount is absolutely tiny, but it means that for a little over $20 today, you're getting one of the best Switch 2 cases for travel I've gotten my hands on that's decked out with game and accessory storage, and even a hidden AirTag pocket to boot.
Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 | $29.99 $24.21 at Amazon
Save $5 – This Switch 2 carrying case is now $5 cheaper thanks to October's Prime Day savings, making this current deal price the cheapest I've ever spotted for the case so far. Now, for just $24.21, you're getting a compact hard-shell case with storage for up to 12 games, a fabric mesh pocket for small accessories, and a hidden Apple AirTag pocket so you can keep an extra watchful eye on your new flashy handheld as you game on the go.
Buy it if:
✅ You own a Switch 2
✅ You want a slimline protective case
✅ Having game storage is a must
✅ You want a professional looking travel case
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want the Belkin Switch 2 charging case
❌ Its design is too plain
UK: £17.99 at Amazon
Do you need a case for your Nintendo Switch 2?
If you keep your Switch 2 docked at all times, and never dare to join us handheld-mode preferers by playing your console on the go, you don't need to bother with a case.
The best Switch cases make a lot more sense in the hands of someone who needs to keep their Switch 2 protected in between handheld gaming sessions on the couch, or on the go - and the Belkin carrying case is one of my favorite options for just that. In fact, as I'm typing these very words, my Switch 2 is snuggly zipped up in that very case.
Its hard-shell exterior has been handy at keeping my pricey handheld out of harm's way, which is a relief as someone who owns a cat who thinks everything (my Switch 2 included) is a toy. Not only that, but I'm also a huge fan of the game storage, which has been keeping my new pricey game cards safe and found for the last few months.
It's not the flashiest of Switch 2 cases, but if you're after a travel-friendly slimline option for taking your handheld out and about, it's my favorite carrying case out there that I've tested so far - and it feels easier to recommend than ever before with its current Prime Day discount.
If you want the fancier version with a built-in charging case, you will sadly have to fork out $69.99 at Amazon, making this case a more affordable alternative.
Still hunting for last minute gaming savings? Our hubs for the best Prime Day PS5 deals, the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, the the best Prime Day monitor deals are bursting at the seams with discounts.
