Lexar's 1TB Switch 2 SD Card is back in stock just in time for Labor Day

This Lexar Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card has been difficult to find in stock since the Ninty handheld came on the scene, but just before Labour Day, it's finally returned.

When it comes to high-capacity microSD Express cards, this Lexar model is one of the few on the market today that offers up 1TB worth of space. Some of the biggest names in Nintendo Switch SD Cards, from SanDisk to Samsung, only have models that reach up to 512GB, so it's no wonder this Switch 2 card gets snatched up pretty quickly.

Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card | $219.99 at Amazon

This card provides an extra 1TB worth of storage for your Switch 2, with average max read and write speeds of up to 900MB/s and 600MB/s, respectively. Since the launch of the Ninty handheld almost three months ago, as one of the only 1TB microSD Express cards available, this Lexar card has phased in and out of stock, so it's worth grabbing while you still can (if your budget can allow it). Buy it if: ✅ You have a Switch 2

✅ You have a big digital Switch game library

✅ You can actually use 1TB worth of space

✅ You play digital games only Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED

❌ You play only physical games UK: $209.99 at Amazon (Was £279.99)

If you want to futureproof your new Switch 2, and can spare $219.99 at Amazon, I recommend grabbing this SD card while you can.

Part of my job involves keeping track of Switch 2 accessories, storage included, and during the last three months, I've seen this card sell out on numerous occasions - likely as the measly 256GB onboard storage of the Switch 2 just isn't cutting it.

Plus, having a spare 1,000GB at your disposal will give you plenty of space for any Labour Day Switch 2 gaming deals that might come your way on September 1.

Should you buy a 1TB microSD Express Card for your Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you have the financial means to set aside over $200 for extra storage for your Nintendo Switch 2, then by all means, I recommend it. Sure, there's only two first-party Nintendo games actually out in the wild, so you might have trouble initially filling up that 1,000GB, but it's an ideal way to futureproof your new handheld.

Currently, both my beloved gaming handhelds, the OLED Steam Deck and my OLED Switch, are equipped with 1TB microSD cards, as it means whenever I use them, I always have that reassurance that I won't have to delete anything to make room for my latest purchase. Not only that, having that large amount of extra storage means I can also take as many screenshots and video clips as I like on both devices, without a care in the world.

I like to have that same mentality for the Switch 2, as it means I can focus less on deleting games and backing up screenshots and more time actually playing games and having fun. My Switch 2 is equipped with the 256GB microSD Express card by Samsung, which is still available for $59.99 at Amazon, but if my budget could stretch further enough, I'd be rushing out to grab a 1TB card like this Lexar model in no time.

Ultimately, it's that big $219.99 MSRP that's my biggest obstacle, and likely yours too. I mean, no wonder, as it is almost half the price of the entire console when you get down to it. Yet, if cash isn't a concern and you have a massive existing older Switch game library you want to pop onto your new Switch 2, a 1TB like this Lexar version is a good bet. Otherwise, you can always grab a smaller 526GB or even a 128GB card instead.

