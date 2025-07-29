I adore the Asus Evangelion PC line, but these anime series deserve the same treatment

Are you a Demon Slayer fan? (Image credit: Future/Asus TUF Gaming) There's still time to grab the ASUS TUF GT301 Mid-Tower Compact Case inspired by Nezuko's iconic kimono for $299.99 at Amazon right now.

If you want to take one of the best gaming PCs and give it an anime makeover, there's absolutely nothing stopping you.

Some of the biggest names in PC gaming gear and accessories, from Asus, HYTE, Razer, and even Secret Lab, have produced everything from official PC cases, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards, and gaming chairs with an anime coat of paint. Want to build a rig inside of a Demon Slayer-themed PC tower? Asus has you covered. Want to type away on a One Piece-themed gaming keyboard? Higround has an entire collection waiting for all of you Straw Hat Pirates out there.

I've been watching anime for almost 30 years, and I definitely feel spoilt for choice. However, I can't help but feel that some series' are well due their time in the PC gaming tech sun. I've jotted down some of my top anime picks that'd lend themselves to having PC accessory lines of their own down below - but at least their absence for now means my savings can remain intact. If you don't bring up all the anime figures I've currently got on pre-order.

1. Cowboy Bebop

(Image credit: Sunrise)

This is definitely some wish fulfillment in my case, as Cowboy Bebop has remained my favorite anime series of all time ever since I first caught an episode during the Toonami scheduling block in the early 00s. In the decades since, I've not only immersed a huge collection of Cowboy Bebop merchandise, but I've been lucky to meet writer Shinichirō Watanabe and voice actors involved in the English dub of the series.

Besides my dreams of wanting to add an official gaming mouse with Cowboy Bebop branding to my existing collection, the series would actually lend itself to being represented as PC accessories.

Ed, or as she's also known, Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV, is part of the Bebop crew and a tech genius and hacker extraordinaire. Her adorable yellow smiley face icons would be the perfect basis for a collection of PC gaming gear - like a cute yellow SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 gaming keyboard with smiley-themed keycaps. The OLED display of that board would be perfect for displaying in-universe bounties, or just cute animators of Ed's hacker persona.

Tech is featured so prevalently in the series (well, it is a sci-fi anime after all) that having that represented as gaming tech just feels right. I can't imagine anything better than the idea of using a pc mouse featuring art of my favorite girl, Faye Valentine, while securing a Victory Royal in Fortnite with the official Faye Valentine skin.

Or at least, a spacebar with "See you space cowboy" printed across it. I'll take anything at this point. If there was enough fandom to warrant Cowboy Bebop skins in both Fortnite and Overwatch 2 in this modern age, why not PC accessories to go with them?

2. Dragon Ball

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Technically, there's already some officially licensed Dragon Ball PC accessories out there. Higround, known for its lavish gaming keyboards, has already launched a collection of Dragon Ball tech, based upon its Basecamp 65 and Summit 65 boards, but it's rarely, if ever, actually in stock.

Someone had to do it eventually, especially given that the franchise celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, but I'd love to see a full collection of PC gaming accessories instead. Why not a Dragon Ball scouter gaming headset that is not an AirPod Max cover, or a set of rounded gaming mice, each designed after one of the seven Dragon Balls?

I'd be happy enough with Dragon Ball receiving a similar treatment to Evangelion, and see Asus ROG launch everything from a ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint gaming mouse, ROG Strix Scope RX gaming keyboard, to a ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card based upon Goku or Vegeta. But what would truly make my DBZ-loving heart saur is not one of the best graphics cards with Goku's face all over it, but a Capsule Corp-themed set of PC gaming goodies.

Imagine playing the upcoming Dragon Ball MOBA, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, on a white and black-themed mechanical keyboard that looks so snazzy it's as if Bulma herself put it together?

3. Studio Ghibli

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Before you get up in arms, including Studio Ghibli in this list is technically cheating as the studio is known for its movies, not its anime series (if you ignore 2014's Ronja, the Robber's Daughter), but hear me out.

If you've ever borne witness to the official Studio Ghibli DVD player, either online or in person, you'll understand exactly why I wish Studio Ghibli-themed PC tech were a thing I could get my hands on.

The official DVD player was released back in 2002 and is as immaculate as theming can get for a piece of tech. Taking inspiration from the 1988 iconic film My Neighbor Totoro, the DVD player looks like a slab of real-life wood, and even comes with an acorn-shaped remote - imagine those adorable cozy vibes but on a gaming mouse, keyboard, and even a soundbar and a gaming headset?

Razer's Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro, but with Totoro's cute ears, would be the things anime dreams were made of. Why stop at My Neighbor Totoro? I can't help but imagine the Razer Kuromi Collection, but instead of Sanrio's Kuromi, it features the adorable Phil Hartman-voiced cat Jiji from Kiki's Delivery Service, or Califier from Howl's Moving Castle.

Looking for anime PC accessories?

