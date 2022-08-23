One of 2022's best indies is finally coming to consoles next month

By published

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is making the jump

Hardspace
(Image credit: Blackbird Interactive)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is coming to new-gen platforms next month on September 20.

Announced just earlier today on August 23 at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is finally making the jump from PC to console platforms next month. The superb indie game will officially be launching on September 20 for PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms.

If you weren't aware, Hardspace: Shipbreaker only just launched in full on PC earlier this year in 2022. Up until then, the game had been in an early access format for PC players, but its robust storyline and narrative were finally completed with one big update, free for all existing players.

If it wasn't already, Hardspace: Shipbreaker should absolutely be on your radar when it comes to PC platforms next month. Its narrative is one of putting workers shackled by capitalism under the microscope, and it basically goes about deconstructing the role of the average worker in the massive system.

Yeah, it's surprisingly heavy on the narrative side. On the other hand, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is an excellent game about breaking down spaceships part by part, as you play the role of a cutter, someone who goes out into space and takes apart spaceships to accrue salvage credits from your corporate overlords. Don't worry, the actual act of playing the game is a whole lot more fun than we've made it sound here.

Check out our new games 2022 guide for a full list of all the other brand new titles launching throughout the remainder of the year.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.