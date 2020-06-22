Disney Plus has unveiled its first stunning Hamilton trailer

Stop, it's Hamiltime! The first trailer for the Hamilton musical that's reaching Disney Plus in July has arrived and showcases the stunning cast's work.

Lin-Manuel Miranda – who also wrote the book, music, and lyrics – plays founding father Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway stage production, which was filmed June 26, 2016, but has remained unreleased since then.

Other cast members include Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Musical fans will certainly recognise Ramos, as the actor will next portray the leading character in the cinematic adaptation of Miranda's other Broadway production, In the Heights.

The full synopses for Hamilton reads: "An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theatre, film, and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education."

Hamilton reaches Disney Plus on July 3, just in time for Independence Day on July 4