Hamburger horror! Jughead is possessed and only spooky teen Jinx can save his soul

There's something very wrong with Jughead Jones. Riverdale High's most perpetually-hungry student is acting so strangely that his friends are starting to wonder, is Jughead possessed by a demon?!

That's the premise behind Jinx: A Cursed Life, a new one-shot written by Magdalene Visaggio and drawn by Craig Cermak. In the new comic, the latest release in the Archie Horror line, music-loving teenager Jinx Holliday and her friend Danni must step up and find a way to exorcize Jughead before it's too late.

It all sounds like devilishly good fun - and you can read some of it right now. We've got an exclusive preview of pages from the forthcoming issue in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Archie Comics) (Image credit: Archie Comics) (Image credit: Archie Comics) (Image credit: Archie Comics) (Image credit: Archie Comics)

Jinx is, of course, a modern reimagining of the classic Archie character L'il Jinx, originally created by Joe Edwards. The new version of the character was introduced in the Jinx: Grim Fairy Tales anthology and she appeared again last week in this year's Free Comic Book Day issue, The Cursed Library. A Cursed Life is her first full-length story and, intriguingly, it hints at a growing continuity between the various Archie Horror books - something that the publisher hasn't attempted before.

Archie Comics senior director of editorial Jamie L. Rotante said of the new book, "This time, we get more of a look at Jinx's personal life - her relationship with her father, her best friend Danni, and her being the go-to exorcist in Riverdale. OK, that last one is a newer development for our Jinx."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Archie Comics) (Image credit: Archie Comics)

The publisher's official synopsis for the new issue reads: "Jinx Holliday is a firecracker and a firestarter. Destruction always follows in her wake. And sometimes weirdos stop her and talk about her "destiny." It's all combined to create quite the aura of mystery around a 14-year-old girl who just wants some pizza rolls, and while her soul might belong to Satan, her heart belongs to the electric guitar. But one day, when Archie and company come looking for her help because Jughead is acting weird, Jinx and her BFF Danni embark on a mission to exorcize Jughead. It's the two BFFs vs. Satan for the good of humanity - or at very least, for Jinx to just be free to be a normal 14-year-old girl who just happens to dabble in necromancy and rock 'n' roll."

Chilling Adventures Presents... Jinx: A Cursed Life is published by Archie Comics on May 17.

Check out Newsarama's picks for the best horror comics of all time.