Archie kicks off a new horror line with Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales

Archie Comics is wishing readers a Happy Halloween… in August? The publisher has just announced Chilling Adventures Presents… Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales, a one-shot anthology hosted by a grown-up Jinx Holiday. The issue will feature three separate stories, and it will kick off a season of new Archie horror titles.

Chilling Adventures Presents... Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales #1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

The first story, written by Magdalene Visaggio with art by Craig Cermak, frames the rest of the anthology. Babysitter Jinx decides to tell creepy stories to keep the kids entertained, and Visaggio and Cermak even include one of those fairy tales: 'The True Story of Cantanella.'

Archie Comics senior director of editorial Jamie L. Rotante says, "Jinx is a character we've been wanting to explore more and we're so excited we finally get the chance to… and what better way than having her as the cool babysitter who scares kids with creepy stories? I mean, her name is JINX, how perfect is that? We were so happy we were able to blend the framework of spooky fairy tales and Jinx as our eager narrator and protagonist."

Chilling Adventures Presents... Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales #1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

The second story, 'Suzie & the Monkey's Paw,' is written by James III with art by Eve Cabrera. And the third, 'Will the Real Sorcerer Please Stand Up?' is written by Joe Corallo with art by Evan Stanley. Matt Herms is doing colors for all three stories, and Jack Morelli is on letters.

"Archie is such a wild universe," James III says. "They have the most wholesome comics under the sun as well as some of the most gruesome horror imaginable. There’s a darkness, a shadow hovering over my story."

Corallo adds, "Like a lot of comics readers, the Archie Horror renaissance got me excited about Archie all over again. And getting to write an Archie Horror story is an opportunity I didn't take lightly. I pored over Golden Age Archie stories, more recent adventures, and episodes of Archie's Weird Mysteries to help me craft the best story I could."

Chilling Adventures Presents… Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales goes on sale August 17. It features main cover art by Vic Malhotra and a variant by Francesco Francavilla.

