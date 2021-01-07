Halo: The Master Chief Collection brings back Grifball

By

The greatest sport known to Spartans returns

Halo: The Master Chief Collection
(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has brought back the fan-favorite game type Grifball, as announced in a Tweet from the official Halo Twitter account.

Grifball is a ball-based game type where players are armed only with Energy Sword and a Gravity Hammer, both of which have infinite energy/ammo. Two teams face off in an attempt to score goals in the opposition's zone by carrying a ball over the threshold. The ball can be tossed around between players, which almost always leads to hilarious moments where you're about to catch a ball and get absolutely yeeted by a gravity hammer. Whenever I would get too obsessed with my K/D in Slayer, I'd spend some time goofing off in Grifball - it's a great palette cleanser. 

As GamesRadar previously reported in December, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has plans to add more content throughout 2021. That includes more seasons on a regular two-month basis, as well as mod support and new Forge items. There's also a custom game browser in development and an in-game FPS cap in the works. Season 5 will add new cosmetic content, including new armor sets, which the Halo community always gets excited about. For more on what to expect in Halo: The Master Chief Collection in 2021, check out the Halo Waypoint post detailing the roadmap. 

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a good distraction for those of us waiting for Halo Infinite, which doesn't have a set release date but is due sometime this fall. 

Arbiter actor is teasing the character's return in Halo Infinite.  

Alyssa Mercante

Brooklyn-based Editor and mother of two rescue cats, Radgie and Riot. After years spent in and out of academia and toiling over freelance work, with a two-year stint as Associate Editor at a tech startup, I am now doing what I love for a living. That includes sailing to every question mark in The Witcher 3, emoting out of dropships in Apex Legends, and arguing over Star Wars lore. 